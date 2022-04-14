Freddy Rincon: Former Colombia captain and Real Madrid midfielder dies aged 55 after car crash

Freddy Rincon captained Colombia during an international career that saw him play at three World Cups; the midfielder had spells in Europe with Real Madrid and Napoli; Rincon was involved in a car crash in the city of Cali on Monday and passed away on Wednesday night, said doctors

Freddy Rincon in action for Corinthians during a Club World Championship game against Real Madrid in 2000

Freddy Rincon, the former Colombia captain, has died at the age of 55 after sustaining severe head injuries in a car crash in the city of Cali earlier this week.

Rincon was injured after the vehicle he was driving in the Colombian city collided with a bus on Monday.

Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated, told reporters: "Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away."

Rincon was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America de Cali, while he also had spells in Europe with Napoli and Real Madrid.

Rincon captained Brazilian side Corinthians to the first Club World Championship title in 2000 and was also part of the 'golden generation' of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Rincon scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

After retiring, Rincon managed a number of lower-league sides in Brazil, while he also worked as a youth coach at former club Corinthians and as an assistant manager at Atletico Mineiro.

FIFA joined the tributes to the former Colombia midfielder, tweeting: "We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon.

"Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former team-mates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the Colombia national team who he represented at three World Cups. Rest in peace."