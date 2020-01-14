Ecuador appoint Jordi Cruyff as manager ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Jordi Cruyff is back in football management with Ecuador

Jordi Cruyff, son of Barcelona legend Johan, has been appointed Ecuador coach and will oversee their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

The 45-year-old former Manchester United player has been without a job in football since leaving Chinese Super League side Chongquing Dangdai Lifan during the 2018/19 season.

Before that, he had held roles with AEK Larnaca and Maccabi Tel Aviv as sporting director.

Ecuador have failed to qualify for two of the last three World Cups and Cruyff's first games in charge will come in the South American qualifiers beginning March 25.

First up will be a trip to face Argentina before hosting Uruguay five days later.