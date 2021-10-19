Championship table

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet
Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.
Trending
- Ole: Carragher's opinion won't change how I manage
- Fury forced into rematch? 'A massive opportunity!'
- PL clubs vote to block potential Newcastle sponsorships
- Merson Says: Did Solskjaer really want Ronaldo?
- Tuchel: 'Mentally tired' Lukaku has played too much
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Pundits: Morgan must play - but what about Malan?
- Neville and Carra slam Newcastle's treatment of Bruce
- NBA 75: All you need to know for the new season
- Arteta: Tackle on Saka worthy of red | Carra: McArthur swipe strange