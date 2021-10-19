Championship table

Tuesday 19 October 2021 17:17, UK

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema