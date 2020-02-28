Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on LaLiga TV

The league leaders travel to Madrid to take on their rivals

Sunday's meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live and exclusive to Sky Ireland customers of the Sports Extra pack on LaLigaTV.

The channel, which was added to Sports Extra in January, shows all live content from Spain's top flight, including Saturday 3pm games, and is available at no extra cost to Sports Extra customers.

Football fans who take Sports Extra alongside Sky Sports enjoy all live matches from Spain's top international football league including the next El Clasico on Sunday evening at 8pm. Barca currently sit at the top of the La Liga table, two points clear of their rivals ahead of their trip to Bernabeu.

On top of every available live match and expert analysis, LaLigaTV also broadcasts daily studio shows, archive footage, features and documentaries on Spanish football, and much more.

The channel is available on channel 435 on Sky.