Man City: Rodri to miss Arsenal clash after sending off against Nottingham Forest

Midfielder sent off for altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White in Man City's match with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad; Spaniard will miss games vs Newcastle in EFL Cup (September 27), and both Wolves (September 30) and Arsenal (October 8) in Premier League

Saturday 23 September 2023 17:26, UK

Rodri will miss Manchester City's upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal next month after being sent off for violent conduct against Nottingham Forest

The midfielder was shown a straight red after raising his hands and pushing Morgan Gibbs-White following an altercation by the corner flag.

"He pushed him in the neck," commented former Premier League referee Mike Dean as he analysed the incident on Soccer Saturday.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White holds his neck after clashing with Rodri

Anthony Taylor's decision to dismiss Rodri was reviewed by VAR but the decision was upheld. Man City can appeal the decision.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest holds his neck after clashing with Rodri

"City supporters can debate that if they like but it is an inexplicable decision by Rodri rather than the officials," observed Adam Bate in Sky Sports' match commentary.

Image: Manchester City's Rodri walks off the pitch after being shown a red card

Rodri, who was hailed in midweek as the best holding midfielder in the world by City boss Pep Guardiola, will miss City's upcoming Carabao Cup game with Newcastle on Wednesday, plus the Premier League matches against Wolves next Saturday and at Arsenal on Sunday October 8.

In the game, Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League record this season with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland inside the first quarter of an hour.

