Duncan Ferguson: Inverness Caledonian Thistle appoint former Scotland and Everton striker as manager

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have appointed former Scotland and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

The 51-year-old - who also played for Dundee United, Rangers and Newcastle - has joined the Scottish Championship's bottom club on a three-year deal.

Ferguson takes up the role after being sacked in July by Forest Green Rovers, where he won just one of his 18 matches in charge as the club finished bottom of League One.

Image: Ferguson won just one of 18 matches at Forest Green Rovers

The move to the Highlands will be his second job as manager as he replaces Billy Dodds, who was sacked just over a week ago with Inverness yet to win a league game this season.

Before making his managerial bow at Forest Green, Ferguson had two spells as interim boss at Everton, where he was also assistant manager.

Image: Ferguson was assistant at Everton to Rafa Benitez as well as being interim boss twice

Ferguson has not worked in Scotland since he was convicted of assault following an incident during Rangers' 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in April 1994, when he headbutted defender Jock McStay.

He was already on probation after an incident in a bar in Anstruther, while with Dundee United, and was consequently handed a three-month custodial sentence, ultimately spending 44 days in Barlinnie Prison.

The Scottish FA also handed Ferguson a 12-match ban, after which he called time on his international career following seven appearances.