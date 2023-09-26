 Skip to content

Duncan Ferguson: Inverness Caledonian Thistle appoint former Scotland and Everton striker as manager

Duncan Ferguson appointed as Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss; the 51-year-old replaces Billy Dodds, who was sacked just over a week ago; Ferguson is available after being dismissed by Forest Green Rovers in July, less than six months into his first permanent senior managerial role

Tuesday 26 September 2023 10:40, UK

Duncan Ferguson is unveiled as the new manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Image: Duncan Ferguson has signed a three-year deal at Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have appointed former Scotland and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

The 51-year-old - who also played for Dundee United, Rangers and Newcastle - has joined the Scottish Championship's bottom club on a three-year deal.

Ferguson takes up the role after being sacked in July by Forest Green Rovers, where he won just one of his 18 matches in charge as the club finished bottom of League One.

Image: Ferguson won just one of 18 matches at Forest Green Rovers

The move to the Highlands will be his second job as manager as he replaces Billy Dodds, who was sacked just over a week ago with Inverness yet to win a league game this season.

Before making his managerial bow at Forest Green, Ferguson had two spells as interim boss at Everton, where he was also assistant manager.

Trending

Duncan Ferguson was assistant at Everton to Rafa Benitez
Image: Ferguson was assistant at Everton to Rafa Benitez as well as being interim boss twice

Ferguson has not worked in Scotland since he was convicted of assault following an incident during Rangers' 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in April 1994, when he headbutted defender Jock McStay.

He was already on probation after an incident in a bar in Anstruther, while with Dundee United, and was consequently handed a three-month custodial sentence, ultimately spending 44 days in Barlinnie Prison.

Also See:

The Scottish FA also handed Ferguson a 12-match ban, after which he called time on his international career following seven appearances.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines from the Carabao Cup fixtures to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 7:45pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, WSL, Ryder Cup and more this week