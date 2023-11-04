Manchester United want striker Gabriel Barbosa in January and willing to offer Antony in part exchange on loan - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United want Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa in January and are willing to offer Antony in part exchange on loan.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for Chelsea full-back Reece James as they look to replace Dani Carvajal.

Lionel Messi reportedly voted for Jamal Musiala and Pedri over Jude Bellingham in the Kopa Trophy vote, it has been revealed.

Colombians are demanding the suspension of their country's upcoming World Cup qualifier clash against Brazil unless the captors of Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father release him.

Lionel Messi has ruled out the possibility of him returning to Barcelona on loan following the culmination of his first MLS season at Inter Miami.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Emma Hayes, the most successful manager in Women's Super League history, has agreed to become the United States head coach after announcing her shock decision to leave Chelsea.

Arsenal U18s were forced to postpone their game at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday after their bus took a wrong turn.

SUNDAY TIMES

The co-founders of 777 Partners who are trying to buy Everton, have received approval from the Football Association to become directors of the club should the takeover proceed.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Everton are wanted by a mystery Indian group who are waiting on Americans 777 Partners failing. They include a wealthy businessman who has been after Premier League clubs in the past.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Liverpool have muscled their way into the fight to sign £80m-rated Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz - but Manchester United are out of the picture.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Levein is set to be appointed St Johnstone's new boss.

DAILY RECORD

A Green Brigade banner was unfurled by Celtic fans in Dingwall despite the controversial ultras group on a club ban from home and away games