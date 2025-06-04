Chelsea transfer Q&A: Latest on Mike Maignan, Noni Madueke, Liam Delap, Victor Oshimen discussed

With Chelsea expected to be active across the summer transfer window, Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol answers your questions on some potential ins and outs.

How much do Chelsea want to sign a goalkeeper?

Ricky: Does Enzo Maresca believe signing a goalkeeper is a top priority for him and the club?

Kaveh Solhekol: Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan and talks have taken place.

Chelsea would only offer £10m for Maignan, though.

Image: Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

They're well-stacked in the position and happy with the four options they have, although one is expected to go on loan.

So far, there has been no bid. Chelsea are not willing to pay £25m for a 29-year-old who has one year left on his deal. That's the figure Milan want, according to Sky in Italy.

Chelsea also have Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders and Kepa.

More than one striker through the door?

LukeJBarker: Is there another striker target on the horizon, or does it look like Maresca is gonna put all his faith into Delap???

Kaveh Solhekol: Chelsea will definitely strengthen their forward line, but the big question is whether they will sign another striker after Liam Delap. I think there is a general acceptance that Chelsea need more options than Nicolas Jackson and Delap if they are serious about winning the title or the Champions League again next season. That's why they're still considering signing another striker, especially if they receive any serious offers for Jackson.

Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have all been watched closely and Chelsea have made initial contact with the clubs of the players they want.

Lots of fans would love to see Victor Osimhen in the Premier League. Chelsea were very serious about trying to sign him last summer but his wages were an issue and negotiating with Napoli is not always easy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Delap is not afraid of using his physicality, take a look at some his best battles during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Why did Chelsea let Sancho go?

Matt47: Why have Chelsea paid £5m to NOT sign someone?

Kaveh Solhekol: It's not every day you pay £5m not to sign someone but once you look at the details of what is happening with Jadon Sancho, it does make sense from Chelsea's point of view.

Chelsea signed Sancho on loan for the season from Manchester United last summer with an obligation to buy him for £25m if they finished higher than 14th in the Premier League.

They finished fourth, so you would think they had to sign him but they can pay £5m to send him back to United and that is what they've decided to do.

They've done that because they couldn't agree on terms a new contract for Sancho with his representatives. He is reported to earn at least £250,000 a week at United, and Chelsea have been only paying half his wages. They weren't willing to match his full United wages and that is why the player is not staying at Chelsea.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea have decided to cancel the obligation to permanently sign Jadon Sancho and will have to pay Manchester United £5 million. Chelsea couldn’t reach an agreement with the winger on his personal terms.

What's the latest on Madueke's future?

Olu: How likely is it that Noni Madueke stays this summer?

Kaveh Solhekol: I've got no information to suggest that Chelsea are trying to actively sell Noni Madueke this summer.

He's valued at the club especially because of his ability to stretch opposition defences.

Having said that, the main window will be open until the end of August, so who knows what's going to happen, but Chelsea don't need to sell him and he hasn't asked to leave.

Does Sancho's departure mean Chelsea will move for Garnacho?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim was left amused by a question to Amad Diallo about Alejandro Garnacho future at Manchester United.

Morgana: What does Sancho's departure mean for interest in Garnacho?

Kaveh Solhekol: For what it's worth, I think Garnacho would be a great signing for Chelsea. Just because he's had some off-field issues at Manchester United, it doesn't mean that will be the case at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked at him very closely in January. He's still only 20, United are prepared to sell and he fits the profile of player Chelsea like to sign.

I would be cautious, though, because Chelsea have other targets in his position. Napoli have a long-standing interest in Garnacho and they can also offer him Champions League football next season.

Is PSR a problem for Chelsea and who will be leaving?

Sam: We've heard about a variety of incoming players to Chelsea, but what players are they looking to offload? How big of a concern is PSR?

Kaveh Solhekol: PSR has been a concern for Chelsea and they have had to find some creative ways to comply with the rules recently. Having said that, the future is looking much brighter thanks to the Champions League and the Club World Cup. Chelsea could make about £200m in extra revenue if they do really well in those two competitions.

Lots of players will be leaving Chelsea this summer and possible departures include Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu.

What's the plan to sign a centre-back?

Chris: Do Chelsea need another centre-back, and if so, who would, or should we go for?

Kaveh Solhekol: Centre-back is a position Chelsea are looking to strengthen.

They were one of the favourites to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth until he decided to join Real Madrid. They like players such as Jorrel Hato at Ajax and Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Hato is only 19, so would fit the profile of players Chelsea target. He has plenty of scope to develop and he would fit into Chelsea's wage structure. Targets like Guehi and Branthwaite would be more complicated deals to pull off.

How will the Club World Cup affect Chelsea's transfers?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains the special transfer window that will open from June 1st to June 10th due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded 2025 Club World Cup.

Speezy88: With Chelsea being in the Club World Cup, how does that effect their transfer strategy? Are they in more of a rush to sign in/send out players?

Kaveh Solhekol: Chelsea will be busy but don't forget there are two windows this summer.

I still think there is a chance that Liam Delap could be the only signing in this first mini transfer window before the squad fly to the US next week for the Club World Cup.

Chelsea are taking that competition very seriously, especially because the winner will bank up to £94m. If there is any indication from intermediaries that AC Milan would accept around £10m for Mike Maignan, then that deal could progress in the next few days, but the player also has the option of seeing out his contract and hitting the jackpot next summer as a free agent.

Chelsea are looking closely at around 10 players, but only a handful of those will progress to the bid stage before the main window closes on September 1.

Is Chelsea's transfer strategy changing after Maignan interest?

Cliff: Does interest in Maignan prove a change in strategy for Chelsea?

Kaveh Solhekol: I don't think there's been a change of strategy.

Chelsea were contacted and offered the chance to sign one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

They are happy with the goalkeepers they have at the moment, but if they are encouraged to believe that they can get Maignan for the right price, then I think they would make an offer.

Your views on Chelsea's transfer needs

BigJosher: I personally think we don't need another keeper being added to the squad. We know Petrovic is solid, Sanchez had a fantastic end to the season and Jorgensen is decent as well. I would just keep those 3 and focus on other areas.

GarnasArmy: Maignan is one of those signings you make when you're looking for a unit of a No 1. He's special and would quickly become the best in the league.

Osvaldo: I don't know what other Blues think, but centre-back has to be the priority.

Frank: I think it's best that Noni moves on this summer. Not pulled up any consistent trees. We can cut our losses and sign two new wingers... Hopefully.

TerryWonTheDouble: The window needs to be a big one. It just feels like we are not doing enough. Man Utd are busy, Liverpool the same - we have an opportunity to really kick on, and it looks like we are not using it.