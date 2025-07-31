Lucas Paqueta verdict: West Ham midfielder cleared of spot-fixing charges

It was alleged Paqueta intentionally sought to 'receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market'; Hammers midfielder said: "Since the first day, I have maintained my innocence"

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing charges following an FA investigation, West Ham have announced.

The FA had been seeking a lifetime ban for the midfielder, whose case was heard by an independent regulatory commission.

Paqueta, who had been under investigation since August 2023, was charged with breaching betting rules in May 2024 and the hearing began in March this year.

"Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations," said Paqueta.

"I can't say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me - thank you for everything."

The Brazil international, who denied the charges, was accused of committing spot-fixing offences in four Premier League matches - against Leicester City in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds United in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

West Ham said in a statement that the club has stood by Lucas since the very start of a long and difficult process.

Vice-chair Karren Brady said: "We're pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

"Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything.

"It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham."

Paqueta may still face sanction

The FA said two charges against Paqueta relating to a failure to co-operate with its investigation, which the player also denied, had been found proven.

A commission will decide on an appropriate sanction for those proven breaches "at the earliest opportunity", the FA confirmed.

Alastair Campbell, partner at law firm Level and head of Paqueta's legal team, said: "Few cases carry the gravity of this one - professionally, personally and emotionally for our client.

"Lucas has faced down immense pressure with remarkable strength and resilience.

"Level is delighted that we've been able to help demonstrate that Lucas' integrity as a player and a person is in no doubt.

"Now, he can finally get back to focusing on the things that matter most to him - playing football and being with his family."

The FA said it was awaiting the written reasons from the independent commission in relation to its decision on the charges, and would not be commenting further until that time.