Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Chelsea open to selling striker to Bayern Munich amid talks with Sporting's Conrad Harder

Chelsea are pulling out of Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern Munich, but the striker is still in Germany and has not given up hope of his move going ahead.

Bayern were informed that Chelsea will not be able to proceed with the proposed deal after striker Liam Delap suffered an injury against Fulham on Saturday.

The German champions' current deal for Jackson would see them pay a £13m up-front loan fee with a £56.2m option to buy.

However, if Bayern were prepared to offer an obligation to buy or a permanent deal, then that is a solution Chelsea would consider, but they would need to bring in another striker, and time is running out with very few options available.

Chelsea are in talks with Sporting for striker Conrad Harder. RB Leipzig and AC Milan have been trying to sign him from the Portuguese club this summer.

Meanwhile, Jackson is in Munich and wants to sign for Bayern. Chelsea have revoked the permission they gave for him to have a medical, and have asked him to return.

'Chelsea not playing poker with Bayern over Jackson'

Latest from Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:

Talks are going on right now between Chelsea and Bayern Munich about Jackson.

Chelsea's position is clear: Jackson is a Chelsea player, so if you want him, then buy him.

This is not a bluff; Chelsea are not playing poker.

Even if Bayern were to agree to sign Jackson, Chelsea would still have to sign a replacement - but there are hardly any strikers available on loan anymore.

Chelsea believe the loan agreement has now been totally revoked. If Bayern believe in Jackson, they have to buy him

Why Chelsea have called off Jackson deal

Delap went off injured with a hamstring injury in the 14th minute against Fulham on Saturday, leaving Chelsea with just one senior striker in Joao Pedro.

The decision to cancel Jackson's loan was taken after discussions between Chelsea's football leadership team and head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea had accepted a record loan fee of £13m from Bayern for Jackson, with an option to buy the 24-year-old for £56.2m.

Jackson arrived in Munich not long after news had broken of Chelsea's intention to pull out of the deal.

Sky in Germany reported that Jackson would not be flying back to London on Saturday in the hope of finding a solution. However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl later said "we have to send him back".

Nothing was signed with Bayern and there was no paperwork, which leaves them helpless. The expectation is that Jackson will return to London and go back into the first-team squad at Chelsea.

He has been training with the first team as there was always the possibility he would stay at the club. Jackson signed an extension last September and his contract runs to 2033.

Speaking about Jackson's future immediately after Chelsea's victory over Fulham, Maresca said: "When you have two strikers, it's enough. When one is injured, it probably is not enough."

Analysis: Why Jackson has to go back to Chelsea

Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:

Nicolas Jackson has to come back to Chelsea. Nothing was signed with Bayern Munich and there is no paperwork.

He was given permission to travel and have a medical and that permission has been revoked.

Chelsea have a good working relationship with Bayern - this situation may have been different if this was a permanent deal but Bayern insisted on a loan.

This is a unique and awkward situation but the expectation is that everyone is going to act professionally.

If this was a permanent deal, Chelsea would be able to use the fee received to buy another forward - but it is not, and in any case, there are very few strikers available in the market at the moment.

Bayern could try to change the deal to a permanent move, but time is running out and potential replacements are scarce. Bayern have made it clear they are only in the market for loans.

It's understandable the player is disappointed - he was hoping to become the heir to Harry Kane, but he is a Chelsea player and is contracted until 2033.

Bayern have been informed that Chelsea have no intention of loaning the player and he has been asked to return.

Chelsea's transfer activity ramped up on Saturday as they also sent a formal written bid to Barcelona for Fermin Lopez worth around £36.6m (€40m).

They are now waiting for a response. Sky Sports News has been reporting that Chelsea would make an offer if they received any encouragement that a deal was possible.

AC Milan sign Nkunku from Chelsea

AC Milan have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea in a deal that could reach up to more than £36m.

The France international has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

This deal takes Chelsea's sales for this summer to around £314m.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in June 2023 in a £52m deal.

Nkunku struck 18 goals in 62 appearances for Chelsea as he helped Enzo Maresca's side win the Conference League and Club World Cup.