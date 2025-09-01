Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says club must keep defender after Liverpool bid

Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace "have to keep" Marc Guehi after Liverpool made a late bid for his captain.

Guehi started Crystal Palace's match against Aston Villa as captain on Sunday, scoring a sublime curling effort in his side's 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

Liverpool made an improved bid worth £35m for Guehi on Saturday that included a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Palace would be willing to accept £35m plus £5m in add-ons, but also want a replacement through the door.

However, Glasner made his feelings clear with regards to what Palace should do following the win at Villa after reiterating the club will have the final say on a potential exit for Guehi.

"There is no deal," Glasner said in his post-match press conference at Villa Park. "We can decide, he is our player and under contract. We can decide. It is up to us.

"The only one who decides if Marc has to stay is our chairman.

"Our fans deserve to have the best players available. If we don't sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves Crystal Palace and the team."

Glasner continued: "We have to [keep Guehi] if we want to play a successful season.

"We had a fantastic start, unbeaten in these six games, winning the Community Shield. Goal number two was qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League and we did it. I told the players it was a good start, for a great start we need to win here and this is what the players did.

"But it's just a start. The first step is made. And for playing a successful season we need Marc.

"It's not possible within one day to find the replacement who can play immediately in the Premier League. When you see our defensive set-up, this is our foundation, everybody knows exactly what he has to do, everybody can rely on each other. Marc isn't a small part in this, he's our captain.

"We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman. It's not for me.

"I like Marc, he's such a professional player, and is such a nice guy but it's for the future of Crystal Palace, it's for playing a successful season. We have to keep him. We've talked about this situation and said, OK, we're just selling Marc if we have the right replacement. If we don't have the right replacement for me it's clear to keep him."

Joe Gomez has come up in discussions between the clubs but Liverpool will not allow him to leave on loan and would be reluctant to sell him. The 28-year-old featured in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Palace set to sign Igor and considering Disasi deal

With Guehi's future up in the air, Palace are close to an agreement with Brighton over a loan deal for defender Igor Julio.

Sky Sports News has been told the deal includes an option for Palace to buy him at the end of the season.

Plans are in place for Igor to travel to south London for a medical on Deadline Day. West Ham held an interest in the player, but Palace now looks his more likely destination.

Meanwhile, Palace are considering a move for Chelsea's Axel Disasi.

The defender is a member of Chelsea's 'bomb squad' of players who are not part of Enzo Maresca's first-team squad - and are free to find another club.

The French defender spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Palace's win at Villa comes at a cost

Adam Wharton's spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for September's World Cup qualifiers has been plunged into doubt after he was withdrawn due to injury against Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old is in line to earn his first-ever England cap after being named in Tuchel's most recent selection for games against Andorra and Serbia.

Image: Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton limps off injured at Villa Park

However, Wharton pulled up in the 56th minute of Palace's game at Villa Park, gesturing towards his groin, where he's had a history of injuries, as he was replaced by Jefferson Lerma. Glasner has since confirmed it is an abductor injury.

Wharton suffered an injury-hit campaign last year as he underwent groin surgery in November 2024, only to make a return in February of this year.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Glasner issued an update on Wharton and Ismalia Sarr, who also picked up an injury during the fixture. He said: "Sarr was the hamstring. Wharton was the abductor.

"Hopefully, it is not too serious. There will be scans tomorrow."