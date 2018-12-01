Joe Dunne sacked as Cambridge boss after seven months in charge

Joe Dunne was appointed as head coach on a three-year deal in May

Joe Dunne has been sacked as head coach of League Two side Cambridge.

The U's have won just five of their 20 league games this season and sit in 21st place in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Assistant head coach Mark Bonner will take charge of the first team on an interim basis as the club begin their search for Dunne's successor.

"It is never easy to part company with a head coach - particularly someone who has played a number of significant roles at the club over several years and for whom everyone at Cambridge has great affection and respect," Cambridge director of football Graham Daniels said.

"Results have however dictated the need for change. We believe we have the talent in this squad to be further up the table. While the team has shown its ability in patches during the season we have struggled to find consistency.

"As a result the board came to the conclusion that the team would benefit from a change of leadership."

1:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Crewe and Cambridge Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Crewe and Cambridge

Dunne first joined Cambridge as an assistant to Richard Money in 2015 and retained the role when Shaun Derry was appointed as boss in November 2015.

When Derry left the club in February Dunne took over a head coach on a caretaker basis and won nine on his 14 games in charge, leading to the club offering him a three-year deal.

But Cambridge have struggled this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round by National League North side Guiseley last month.

Dunne added: "Thank you to the club for the opportunity and I wish the players and the fans every success for the future."