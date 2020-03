Manchester United transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester United - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester United...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - United are circling the Arsenal striker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a sensational £50m move for the Gabon international (The Sun, March 20); PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in signing the striker (Daily Mail, March 23)

Thomas Lemar - Manchester United are drawing up plans to sign Atletico Madrid's France midfielder in the summer (Daily Mail, March 21); United have held talks with Atletico Madrid over the France international's availability (Manchester Evening News, March 22)

James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho - Despite coronavirus, United are still very much targetting the midfield trio, hoping an approach is successful for at least one (Manchester Evening News, March 19)

Jude Bellingham - The Birmingham teenager has his pick of some of Europe's top clubs after Man Utd, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich met the Blues' asking price - believed to be £15m rising to £30m (Daily Mirror, March 14); Bellingham has already visited United's Carrington training ground (Sky Sports, March 10)

Jadon Sancho - Man Utd believe they are in pole position to land Sancho, though PSG could be their biggest competitor for the £130m-rated Borussia Dortmund man (Daily Mirror, March 12)

Jadon Sancho is in demand

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United have identified Ajax midfielder Van de Beek as a potential summer signing, though Real Madrid reportedly have an unofficial agreement in place with the Netherlands international (Marca, March 15)

Leon Bailey - The Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is a potential alternative target to in-demand Jadon Sancho. United have reportedly kept tabs on Bailey since 2016 (Manchester Evening News, March 16)

Harry Kane - Manchester United are facing competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the transfer of the Tottenham striker (Daily Mirror, March 17)

0:17 Harry Kane has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury in today's training session with his Tottenham team-mates. Harry Kane has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury in today's training session with his Tottenham team-mates.

Odion Ighalo - The striker, who is currently on loan at Old Trafford, will happily take a £6m hit to make his switch to Manchester United a permanent one (The Sun, March 17)

Samuel Umtiti - Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17)

Denis Zakaria - Manchester United could land the Swiss midfielder in the summer with the coronavirus potentially forcing Borussia Monchengladbach to sell him.

Which striker should Man Utd sign this summer?

Have YOUR say here...

The latest on players linked with a Manchester United exit...

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira - The futures of the Manchester United midfielders at Old Trafford are in the balance (The Sun, March 22)

Phil Jones - West Ham and Newcastle will battle for the £12m-rated defender, who is out of favour at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, March 16)

Chris Smalling - Arsenal are hoping Roma don't qualify for next season's Champions League as they eye a summer swoop for the Manchester United defender, who is on loan at Roma (Daily Mirror, March 18)

The Gunners retain an interest in Smalling but are yet to make a bid for the centre-half (Daily Express, March 21)

The latest Manchester United contract talk...

Paul Pogba could be set to stay at Man Utd after repeatedly being linked with an exit

Paul Pogba - Manchester United remain confident that Paul Pogba will extend his stay. The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of next season but contains an option for a further term (Daily Mirror, March 16); Pogba will be among the Manchester United players who return to training at Carrington on Wednesday (The Times, March 17); United will only trigger Pogba's year extension to preserve their £100m asking price (The Sun, March 20)

Nemanja Matic - Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Nemanja Matic's contract to keep him at the club until 2021 and are also in discussions about a new deal (March 17).

Dean Henderson - Man Utd want to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract worth £100,000 a week to keep him from Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's side would reportedly bid £50m but Sheffield United want him on loan for another season (The Sun, March 15)

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog