Liverpool have chance to lift Premier League title at Anfield - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Liverpool have been given the chance to win the Premier League title at Anfield despite a police chief saying that any such match should be played at a neutral venue.

Timo Werner was persuaded to join Chelsea after receiving almost daily phone calls from Frank Lampard over the last few weeks.

THE SUN

Chelsea's bid for player pay cuts looks doomed after landing £54m Timo Werner.

Manchester City are set to appoint Pep Guardiola's old boss Juanma Lillo as their assistant manager.

DAILY MIRROR

Timo Werner has failed Jurgen Klopp's test by entertaining a transfer to Chelsea, according to former Reds midfielder John Barnes.

Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a reunion with free agent Adam Lallana at Leicester.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester are ready to resist any bids for Ben Chilwell this summer and will insist that the England international is not for sale.

The Government is in talks with the Premier League and the football authorities about how they will convince supporters to stay away from matches, with the clubs being urged to provide strong messaging to their fans ahead of the league's return.

Premiership Rugby's decision to return to play on August 15 with a view to completing their season means that it is inevitable that the start of the 2020-2021 season will not be before December and possibly not until the New Year.

Frank Lampard and Petr Cech made an undercover pre-lockdown trip to Germany that helped Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool and Manchester United to convince Timo Werner to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League is planning to introduce a "clinical passport system" for players, coaches and match officials to show they have tested negative for coronavirus for when matches resume.

Joe Root must self-isolate after his wife gives birth, leaving him a doubt for England's first West Indies Test.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa will face West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in a mini derby as both clubs prepare for a return to action.

Kevin De Bruyne could look to leave Manchester City if the club's Champions League suspension is upheld, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has admitted.

Football stars are ready to defy their clubs' wishes by jetting abroad on holiday at the end of the season.

Watford's Christian Kabasele has joined a host of sporting stars in backing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Premier League clubs have been told that only in 'exceptional circumstance' will players returning from loan be considered for involvement this season.

Charlton's stay-away top scorer Lyle Taylor has an offer from Turkish club Galatasaray to quadruple his money.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea plan to balance the books this summer with a series of outgoings after sealing the £54m signing of Timo Werner.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has admitted the concerns of Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, are being 'fully considered' as the Newcastle takeover remains in limbo.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have put forward plans to put B teams into the bottom tier of the SPFL next season.

Hearts say they are up for a return to Murrayfield in order to get fans back through the turnstiles.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alex Rae doesn't believe Rangers need major surgery as boss Steven Gerrard ramps up his recruitment drive.

Dave Cormack will try to broker a deal to bring Jonny Hayes back to Aberdeen ­- despite the club's Covid-19 costs spiralling to £9m.