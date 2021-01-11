Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder wanted by Mauricio Pochettino at PSG - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain - with Mauricio Pochettino making the Manchester United star his top transfer target.

Chelsea are looking to steal a march on their rivals in the race to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool are set to allow Sepp van den Berg to leave the club on loan this month, despite a defensive injury crisis threatening to derail their title challenge.

Mesut Ozil has offered Arsenal a new financial plan that would pave the way to a January transfer.

Liverpool are unable to recall Harvey Elliott due to a clause in his loan contract with Blackburn.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are to make a six-figure donation to charity after fining the three players who broke Covid guidelines.

Derby's takeover by Derventio Holdings is finally expected to go through this week, with Wayne Rooney set to be named as permanent boss.

Brighton suffered a significant blow ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie at Newport County after revealing rising star Tariq Lamptey could be out until early February following a setback on his return from injury.

Lyon are on the brink of selling Moussa Dembele to Atletico Madrid after the striker surprised sporting director Juninho by revealing his desire to leave.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is reportedly looking to the exit because he has "lost the trust" of manager Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain for Brest midfielder Romain Faivre.

Brendan Rodgers has backed James Justin to push for a senior England call-up following the full-back's spectacular performances this season.

West Ham winger Felipe Anderson, currently on loan at Porto, is attracting interest from AC Milan.

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte says the club has no plans to make new signings in the January transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Napoli have made Kieran Tierney a long-term target after missing out on the Arsenal full-back at the start of last season.

Marko Arnautovic could be allowed out on loan by Shanghai SIPG this month.

Agents have negotiated contracts this window which include wage reductions for players if next season is played behind closed doors.

Everton are confident Cenk Tosun will be cleared after he was accused of supporting a neo-fascist Turkish political movement in a goal celebration, with the Football Association likely to look into the matter.

Government ministers are increasingly concerned football has stopped taking Covid-19 seriously following an FA Cup weekend in which safety guidance was widely flouted.

THE SUN

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a January deal for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have a decision to make regarding the future of Lucas Torreira with Fiorentina expressing an interest.

Jadon Sancho has insisted he has put his Man Utd transfer saga behind him and is "raring to go" again at Borussia Dortmund after scoring in the weekend win over RB Leipzig.

Jose Mourinho hinted Dele Alli will be involved in upcoming fixtures after the midfielder made a rare start for Tottenham.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to let Sepp van den Berg depart on loan in the January window - despite the club's ongoing centre-back injury crisis.

DAILY RECORD

Confirmed Rangers target Juan Alegria has sent another transfer teaser with a post on his Instagram.

Hibernian are closing in on a deal to bring free agent Jackson Irvine back to Scotland.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Kennedy has revealed veteran Celtic skipper Scott Brown could get another 12-month playing contract with his current deal up next summer.

THE TIMES

The Six Nations will push as far as possible for this year's Championship to remain in its present position in the calendar, starting on February 6, despite the French government seeking to prevent its sporting teams from playing outside their national boundaries because of the pandemic.