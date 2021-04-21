Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder to sign new contract if Paul Pogba follows suit - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bruno Fernandes will commit his future to Manchester United by signing a new contract - but only if Paul Pogba does the same.

Rangers and Celtic are wanted to join a British League - as part of the fall-out of the failed Euro breakaway plot.

Image: Bruno Fernandes will only sign a new contract at Manchester United if his team-mate Paul Pogba does the same, reports The Sun

Mark Warburton is close to agreeing an improved new deal as a reward for reviving QPR this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ed Woodward resigned as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United partly because he had serious misgivings over the controversial proposals for a European Super League.

Jose Mourinho stayed at Tottenham's training ground hours after he was sacked and told "home truths" during a series of talks with players.

Boris Johnson forced the collapse of the Super League because he feared it would undermine Brexit, one of the key plotters behind the doomed competition Andrea Agnelli has suggested.

Manchester United, Liverpool and the other Super League plotters are in danger of being stripped of their right to enter the revamped Champions League through the back door.

THE TIMES

Boris Johnson's most trusted aide told the United Arab Emirates Manchester City's participation in the European Super League would damage the country's relationship with the UK.

The government is pressing ahead with a review of football's structures including the possibility of fan ownership of England's top clubs despite the rapid collapse of the European Super League.

Image: Ed Woodward had misgivings over the European Super League, according to the Daily Telegraph

Manchester United and Liverpool are in discussions to play each other in two pre-season friendly matches, which would help with preparations for the return of fans to Premier League games next season.

Fernandinho described the collapse of the European Super League as a victory for football after helping his side defeat Aston Villa.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Premier League's 'other 14' will seek to re-examine existing deals and rules loaded towards the 'Big Six', with that currently seen as preferable to sanctioning clubs and staff that had nothing to do with the Super League breakaway.

THE GUARDIAN

The 12 clubs who instigated the breakaway European Super League are not expected to be directly punished by UEFA but could be hit by changes to the new Champions League format that would remove the proposal to award places based on historical performances.

Image: Roman Abramovich is said to be concerned about his legacy following the Super League backlash from Chelsea's fans

A sustainability rating agency has downgraded JP Morgan Chase after the US bank was revealed to be funding the failed European Super League (ESL) breakaway attempt.

DAILY MAIL

The 'Big Six' rebels have lost tens of millions between them, around £8m each, in their disastrous attempts to set up a European Super League.

The FA is working with its German counterparts to block proposals for larger squads at this summer's Euros.

Conspirator clubs were signing up to UEFA's Champions League plans at the same time their lawyers were filing for a trademark to enshrine the European Super League in law.

Football is braced for a weekend of protest in the wake of the torpedoed European Super League.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be 'furious' and concerned for his legacy after being 'blindsided' by the backlash at the club's willingness to take part in the axed European Super League.

Covid-19 passports are set to be trialled at sports events under government plans to ramp up attendances in time for Euro 2020 and the great summer of sport.

Tottenham have already made contact with Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino as Daniel Levy continues his search for Jose Mourinho's replacement, according to reports.

Former Leicester City and Everton chief Steve Walsh has had his Premier League, Championship and League One winner's medals stolen.

Wolves have begun the process of identifying candidates to replace Nuno Espirito Santo in the event that their manager walks away this summer.

Thomas Tuchel says he understands why Tammy Abraham is feeling "worried" and "angry" about his situation at Chelsea.

Image: John Henry has apologised to Liverpool supporters following the club's involvement in a failed attempt to join a Super League

UEFA has written to the Football Association thanking the English game for playing a powerful role in bringing down the European Super League.

Following the quick death of the European Super League, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter - along with many other Serie A clubs - will have to undergo a major restructuring to solve their current financial mess.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham reportedly spent Wednesday phoning Premier League chiefs to apologise for his club's actions with regards to the failed European Super League.

Liverpool owner John Henry and his FSG parent company are facing calls to go from fans, despite his humbled apology over the European Super League fiasco.

Arsenal fans are planning a protest against owner Stan Kroenke ahead of their Premier League game against Everton on Friday night.

DAILY STAR

Ed Woodward had to quit Manchester United after turning on the Glazers by refusing to back their European Super League proposals.

The Premier League's 'Big Six' could avoid all punishment for their brief European Super League stint after pulling out of plans late on Tuesday evening.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United remain keen on signing Raphael Varane and the Real Madrid defender has reportedly made his stance clear on a potential move.

DAILY RECORD

Craig Gordon has tipped Allan McGregor for Player of the Year and admits he has tried to tempt the Rangers keeper out of international retirement for the Euros.

Kilmarnock are keen on Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery - but Motherwell are also in the hunt.

SCOTTISH SUN

There will be no Scottish referees at Euro 2020 after Uefa released their final list of whistlers for the tournament.