Jose Mourinho approached by Celtic following Tottenham sacking - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY RECORD

Jose Mourinho was reportedly approached by Celtic immediately following his sacking at Tottenham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsene Wenger has warned that Europe dreams of destroying the Premier League and revealed his shock at how the English clubs, including Arsenal, were drawn into the disastrous Super League plan.

The head of the Football Association has warned England's breakaway rebels that "nothing is off the table" as he spearheads a clampdown on greedy club owners.

The "best of Project Big Picture" should be back on the table after the collapse of the European Super League, the domestic breakaway's main architect has declared.

Image: Jose Mourinho was reportedly approached by Celtic following his sacking from Tottenham

Aston Villa fear Jack Grealish could miss another three Premier League matches but insist the club captain will be fit for the European Championship.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle United are trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock following a successful loan spell on Tyneside.

A review of rugby's County Championship could draw inspiration from the establishment of English cricket's new 'Hundred' tournament as the RFU considers a number of radical changes to one of the game's oldest competitions.

THE TIMES

England's prominent role in demolishing the Super League has enhanced their chances of success in a joint British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup, and just at the point when it looked as if they were slipping away.

Pablo Zabaleta has said he will speak to Sergio Aguero about a move to West Ham if the Hammers reach the Champions League.

Hearts have confirmed that only their captain, Steven Naismith, will lift the Championship trophy at Tynecastle as an "act of respect" to the players, supporters and rival teams.

DAILY MIRROR

Leaked Super League documents have revealed that Barcelona and Real Madrid were set to receive £52m more than the other founding clubs.

Ruben Dias says the end of Manchester City's Quadruple dream has made them even more determined to land the Treble.

Joan Laporta is growing increasingly confident that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona despite accepting that he will have to cut his wages.

DAILY MAIL

David Moyes wants to see a major reform of football in England and Scotland with Rangers and Celtic invited into a new British Premier League.

Manchester United face another goalkeeper problem with third-choice Lee Grant upset because he feels the club have reneged on the offer of a new contract.

Image: David Moyes has spoken about the possibility of a British Premier League

Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, has confirmed that he is working with the Premier League and the Government to ensure that the threat of a European Super League can never emerge again.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has accused Frank Lampard of 'skipping steps in how to manage a big club' in a scathing assessment of his former boss' management skills.

Lyon, Marseille and RB Leipzig were approached about joining the now defunct European Super League following the rejections from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Steve McClaren is expected to leave his role as technical director at Derby if the proposed takeover by Erik Alonso is ratified by the EFL.

Reading face being charged for breaching the EFL's spending rules if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish will feature in a Euro2020 TV advert - hinting he will be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Liverpool are reportedly poised to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate after agreeing personal terms.

Arsenal are worried that they could lose Martin Odegaard as a result of withdrawing from the European Super League.

Joe Cole has thrown his name in the hat to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England's new Under-21 boss.

Jordan Pickford's lavish wedding to Megan Davison in the Maldives has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic yet again.

Graham Potter believes Brighton's "breathtaking" Yves Bissouma could now play in any game in the world.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz credits Rafa Benitez and Claudio Ranieri for teaching him how to become a winner.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are in advanced talks with Fashion Sakala over a move to Ibrox this summer, according to reports.

Patryk Klimala's deal to join New York Red Bulls could eventually net Celtic £5m.