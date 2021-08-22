Manchester City ready to make final Harry Kane offer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are poised to make a final offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane this week despite Daniel Levy's obvious determination to keep his captain in north London.

West Ham are braced for another takeover bid from PAI Capital, whose initial offer for the club was rejected back in February.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea's next offer to Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde is "imminent" but hopes of signing him could depend on Kurt Zouma finding a new club.

Arsenal were mocked by Spartak Moscow on Twitter after their defeat by Chelsea, with the message "why couldn't we play this Arsenal yesterday" referring to Spartak's failure to beat Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Sparta Rotterdam's midfielder Abdou Harroui, who is out of contract next summer.

Hundreds of Southampton fans were left fuming after missing kick-off against Manchester United because of ticketing chaos outside the ground.

DAILY MAIL

Stan Kroenke appeared to confirm Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new deal running until 2025 in his programme notes for the Chelsea game, although no official announcement has been made.

Willian has landed himself in hot water with Arsenal fans after appearing to 'like' a social media post from his former club Chelsea reporting their Emirates Stadium win over the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn to complete a loan move to Hearts on Monday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham has emerged as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo if he does end up leaving Juventus this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Liverpool are reportedly 'open to offers' for four players having agreed a fee with Lyon for the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri.

The pitch invasion from some angry Nice fans on Sunday night has left three Marseille players injured, according to reports.

West Ham are chasing Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba as an alternative to Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Arsenal players Emmanuel Petit and Bacary Sagna tore into the Gunners after their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea continued a winless start to the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he's not even thinking about extending his Liverpool contract at this moment in time because he's already tied down for another three years.

DAILY RECORD

Burnley have reignited their interest in Celtic's Ryan Christie, who would be able to sign a pre-contract to leave the club on a free transfer in January.

Rangers have rejected an offer believed to be worth around £5m from Everton for rising star Nathan Patterson.

Werder Bremen appear to have ended their interest in Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis.

SCOTTISH SUN

A man has been charged with an alleged hate crime after an incident at the Championship game between Arbroath and Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Dundee United star Benjamin Siegrist could be set for a long spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in training.

THE TIMES

Declan Rice plans to rebuff any offers of a new contract from West Ham United after growing frustrated the club are effectively pricing him out of a move this summer.