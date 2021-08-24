Arsenal could approach Antonio Conte if Mikel Arteta cannot turn fortunes around - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

Arsenal will give Mikel Arteta until the October international break to improve their Premier League fortunes but are likely to make Antonio Conte their first choice should they need a replacement.

Chelsea are considering a late loan move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and plotting to offload a number of fringe players before next week's deadline.

Manchester City will join Liverpool in refusing to release players for World Cup qualifiers next month because of coronavirus quarantine rules regarding red list countries like Brazil - and others could follow in a mounting club-versus-country crisis.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to be forced into selling Harry Kane to Manchester City during the final week of the transfer window.

Real Madrid's decision to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal was part of their plan to raise funds to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign former Newcastle midfielder Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla but there is also interest from PSV Eindhoven and West Ham.

Spurs are ready to offer a lucrative financial package to AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie when he becomes a free agent next summer.

Liverpool have blocked Mo Salah from playing in Egypt's World Cup qualifier against Angola due to Covid quarantine concerns so he does not miss three club games while in self-isolation.

Arsenal are ready to revive their interest in Kieran Trippier - but need Atletico Madrid to slash their asking price.

Tottenham are in talks with Wolves over a potential deal for Adama Traoré and look set to complete a deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Pape Sarr from Metz.

Tom Harrison and a group of senior executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board are poised to share a projected £2.1m bonus pot despite making 62 job cuts last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier League referees chiefs will continue to allow a more physical approach by players after receiving plenty of positive feedback over the first two weekends of the season among high-profile criticism from Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek faces an uncertain Netherlands future under Louis van Gaal's new regime with the incoming boss set to trim his squad to 22 or 23 as he likes to work with a small number of players.

Mikel Arteta plans to field a strong Arsenal line-up against West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday to try to ensure a straightforward win and relieve the pressure on him.

Manchester United are on red alert after Declan Rice turned down a third contract offer from West Ham.

Atletico Madrid appear set to beat Leeds United to long-time Elland Road target Matheus Cunha, a forward currently playing for Hertha Berlin.

Champions League winners Chelsea remain keen on signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are said to be in direct contact with the Spanish club.

Tottenham's new director of football Fabio Paratici might not be in position to sign a new striker as well as potential wing target Adama Traore.

Arsenal chief Edu's daughter Maria Gaspar has detailed constant abuse from disgruntled supporters on Instagram after their poor start to the season.

Pep Guardiola has appeared to rule out the chance of young Manchester City striker Liam Delap heading out on loan this summer mainly because he is still struggling with an injury suffered early in pre-season.

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green is set to turn down the chance to represent France at U21 level as he wants to play for England, having been born and raised for his first four years in Colchester.

Arsenal's hierarchy is backing Mikel Arteta to come good, claiming their slow start to the season is solely down to the Covid-19 troubles affecting his squad.

Premier League clubs are insisting that Carabao Cup opponents from the EFL take Covid tests before second-round ties this week to avoid any further outbreaks.

Samuel Umtiti is set to stay at Barcelona as the club is unable to find a buyer or any way to terminate the World Cup winner's £131,000-a-week contract for legal reasons.

Tottenham believe they are winning the battle to keep Harry Kane as it emerged Manchester City's opening offer for the striker was worth only a guaranteed £75m.

Premier League managers were warned that referees would be taking a more lenient approach to tackling this season, with PGMOL chief Mike Riley holding one-on-one meetings with coaches during pre-season.

Arsenal midfielder Willian is set for a return to Brazil with Corinthians.

A group of 60 former footballers including Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton, Martin Keown and Micah Richards are calling on authorities to set up a support fund for ex-players suffering from neurodegenerative disease.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park has claimed victory in court to block the Scottish FA proceeding with an arbitration case against the club relating to the SPFL's sponsorship deal with cinch.

Rangers may have to unfurl a homemade league flag at their big title party next month - after chairman Douglas Park went to court to block an attempt to settle the club's bitter dispute with the SPFL.

Liverpool are set to battle with rivals Everton for the prized signature of young Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson.

Celtic and four teams from the Premier League are monitoring Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith.