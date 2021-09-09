Domenico Berardi: Leicester open talks for Italy's Euro 2020 winner - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Leicester have launched talks with Sassuolo over a sensational move for winger Domenico Berardi in the January transfer window.

Mason Greenwood could be left out of England's next round of internationals as part of an agreement between Gareth Southgate and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sir Alex Ferguson met up with current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at a club luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

The mind coach who helped Britain win double boxing gold at this summer's Olympics has joined Wolves as first-team psychologist.

Mikel Arteta has warned his unvaccinated Arsenal players that the club will 'pay the price' for them refusing to be jabbed.

The scout who discovered Jack Wilshere described new Arsenal midfield sensation Charlie Patino as the best player to ever come through the club's academy, according to another Gunners talent-spotter.

Emerson Royal could be granted a surprise Tottenham debut against Crystal Palace with up to seven Spurs stars set to be ruled out after the international break decimated the squad.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club are set to schedule a meeting with the representatives of Ousmane Dembele in order to discuss a new deal for the Frenchman.

Leyton Orient are allowing Oldham fans to pay on the day to watch Friday's clash, in a slap in the face for officials and a victory for fans of the Lancashire crisis club.

Lionel Messi said he now has 'peace of mind' after winning the Copa America with Argentina over the summer.

England are set to scrap the distinction between red and white-ball central contracts next season as part of a major overhaul that will give coach Chris Silverwood a bigger pool of contracted players to choose from in both formats.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is nervous ahead of his second Manchester United debut - but not as much as for the first one.

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez has been hit with a driving ban for doing 120mph on a motorway.

Mikel Arteta has offered Jack Wilshere the potential chance to seal a dream return to Arsenal.

Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on September 25 has been moved to a lunchtime kick-off - as indie band The Courteeners are playing the nearby cricket ground in the evening.

Ronald Koeman says Newcastle reject Luuk de Jong can be more dangerous than Neymar following the Dutch striker's move to cost-cutting Barcelona.

Legendary Chelsea keeper Petr Cech has re-signed for ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix.

Juventus are leading the race to sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni but could see his price tag go up, reports say.

DAILY STAR

Christian Eriksen will undergo a medical examination in Denmark next month to see if the Inter Milan playmaker can return to action.

Barcelona reportedly made a £68m bid to re-sign Neymar during the summer transfer window before Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint Germain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich have sensationally discussed the possibility of prising Timo Werner from his difficult spell at Chelsea.

Arsenal have received a welcome boost after the club's sixth summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu was reportedly granted his work permit following a successful application, clearing him to make his debut against Norwich in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a January bid to sign RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi with Barcelona also said to be in contention for the wonderkid.

Manchester City and Liverpool target Kingsley Coman is stalling on a new contract at Bayern Munich and would favour a Premier League transfer, according to reports in the French media.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate admits England are still on a steep learning curve on their mission to join the world's elite.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at a club luncheon on Thursday.

Manchester United have made West Ham star Declan Rice their priority midfield target ahead of next summer's transfer window, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Ian Maxwell has insisted that a Stuttgart-style Hampden is not off the table as the Home Nations ramp up their bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

Lyon could be without three players for their trip to face Scottish champions Rangers next week thanks to Scottish Government red list rules, according to a report.

Former Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod admits he finds himself at a career crossroads - with injury forcing him to consider his future in the game.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic fear Kyogo Furuhashi will be out of action for at least a month.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan has been cleared by the SFA to carry on consultancy work with Celtic.