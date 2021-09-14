Arsenal's Bukayo Saka deemed untouchable but transfer approaches have still been made - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal consider Bukayo Saka to be "untouchable" but that has not stopped a number of transfer approaches being made for the young England player.

Image: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is in demand but 'untouchable'

Dani Alves could continue his career in Brazil with Flamengo after his contract with Sao Paulo was ripped up.

Gibraltar players snubbed the chance to swap shirts with Erling Haaland after playing Norway last week because of his behaviour towards captain Roy Chipolina following a previous clash between the nations.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool and Manchester United are circling in case Youri Tielemans eventually comes to a decision to leave Leicester City.

DAILY MAIL

Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez should be available for Tottenham's derby clash with Chelsea on Sunday, finally returning to England around 24 hours before kick-off after staying in Croatia to avoid self-isolating for 10 days.

Newcastle are investigating after several of their U23 players were involved in a bar brawl which left individuals with facial injuries.

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis says he is working on a proposal worth £8.5bn to the European game, a lucrative pan-Europe league based on performance rather than the Super League's restrictive formula.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bernardo Silva is not expected to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Manchester City, dealing a blow to Arsenal who are keen to sign the midfielder.

Image: Bernardo Silva is likely to move into continental Europe if he leaves Manchester City

Manchester United snubbed a £34m deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the summer before making their move for Raphael Varane.

Red Bull are considering taking a further grid penalty by changing Max Verstappen's power unit for the Russian Grand Prix, where he already faces a three-place drop for crashing into Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

John McEnroe stands by his questioning of Emma Raducanu's mental strength following her Wimbledon withdrawal but has hailed her subsequent US Open success as "insane".

Image: Xherdan Shaqiri is a major doubt for Lyon's Europa League trip to face Rangers

DAILY RECORD

Three Lyon stars - Tino Kadewere, Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta - have been cleared to travel to Scotland for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rangers despite being on international duty in "red list" countries last week.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will not be part of Lyon's squad to face Rangers because of a muscle injury and Xherdan Shaqiri could also be absent, according to reports in France.