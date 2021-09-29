Leeds United set to open talks with Kalvin Phillips over new contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Leeds United are poised to open talks over a new contract with Kalvin Phillips after speculation over a possible offer from Manchester United.

Image: Kalvin Phillips has been linked with Manchester United

Barcelona have had their wage cap slashed to around £84m by La Liga, some seven times less than rivals Real Madrid and below reported figures for Premier League new boys Watford.

Manchester United target Pau Torres has left the door open for a departure from Villarreal after turning down offers from Premier League clubs last summer.

Bernd Leno is looking for a way out of Arsenal after being given "no clear reason" for being dropped in favour of summer signing Aaron Ramsdale.

Gareth Southgate has agreed to Manchester United's request not to include Mason Greenwood in his squad for October's qualifiers.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho would like a reunion with Tanguy Ndombele at AS Roma and is planning to make an offer for the unsettled Tottenham midfielder.

Tottenham have been warned by UEFA over Pierluigi Gollini's goalkeeping gloves, which breached their logo regulations.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele could reunite with Jose Mourinho in Italy

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly upset a number of his Marseille team-mates just eight games into a loan spell with the Ligue 1 side.

Sheriff Tiraspol's Champions League history maker Edmund Addo has issued a "come and get me" plea to Manchester United.

Tyson Fury has hit back at claims he faked a Covid-19 diagnosis to scupper his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder earlier this year and says he has suffered with the virus on two occasions.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz could be the next big-money arrival in the Premier League from Germany with Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all keeping tabs on him.

David Seaman is back with Arsenal, having taken on an informal coaching role working with the club's young goalkeepers at their London Colney training complex.

Mikel Arteta is "not worried" about transfer speculation swirling around Bukayo Saka, who is reportedly being scouted by Juventus.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic is yet to agree new terms with Fiorentina

Fiorentina have offered a contract worth £35m to striker Dusan Vlahovic to fend off interest from the Premier League but are frustrated at a lack of progress in talks.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are on high alert after Lorenzo Insigne revealed he is yet to sign an extension to his soon-to-expire contract at Napoli.

Barcelona are "desperate" to keep hold of teenage superstar Ansu Fati and offered him a lucrative new contract earlier this month.

Antonio Conte told Italian TV viewers that Chelsea are not getting the best out of Romelu Lukaku because they don't know how best to utilise him.

Image: Ben White could be named in England's squad on Thursday

THE GUARDIAN

Ben White is set to be included in England's squad to face Andorra and Hungary because of a defensive injury crisis.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League players who are not fully vaccinated face being excluded from plans to relax red-list overseas travel rules.

THE TIMES

The Home Office is likely to block a move that would allow fans to drink alcohol in view of the pitch after a negative response to the changes from police.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs tracking Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay.