Mike Ashley interested in buying Championship club Derby - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mike Ashley is eyeing up a move to buy Championship club Derby after his 14-year reign at Newcastle United was brought to an end this week.

Image: Having sold Newcastle, Mike Ashley is considering making a move for Derby County

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

James Tarkowski is likely to become one of the first signings of an exciting new era at Newcastle United with the Burnley defender understood to be keen on the move.

The Government is increasingly close to pushing through long-awaited reforms of football's takeover processes amid outrage over the Saudi buyout at Newcastle.

Former England and Manchester United centre-back Gary Pallister has revealed how ill heading a football made him and called for it to be removed from the children's game.

Image: Brighton boss Graham Potter could be a candidate if the Newcastle job becomes vacant

THE SUN

Newcastle's new owners are eyeing up Brighton boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

Antonio Conte is also considered a candidate if the Newcastle job becomes available but he wants his next job to be at a club who are already in position to challenge for titles.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are hoping their ties to sportswear firm Puma can help them land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Image: Mauro Icardi is attracting a lot of interest around Europe

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi - but Tottenham and Juve are also interested in the Argentina international.

Juventus are reportedly keen to re-sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have agreed internally to try and sign Erling Haaland in next summer's transfer window.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi says he needs to focus on maintaining his place at Parkhead before he can even think of a move to the Premier League.