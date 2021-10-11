Newcastle eye Ralph Rangnick as sporting director with Steve Bruce close to sack - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club's first match under its new ownership next weekend.

Newcastle's owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director.

THE SUN

Arsenal are considering a shock swoop for former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and will play a key role in the club's rebuild, according to the club's transfer chief Fabio Paratici.

Image: Steve Bruce's time at Newcastle could be coming to an end, according to reports

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will launch his own cryptocurrency this week.

Newcastle are planning a mass transfer raid on Manchester United with four outcasts reportedly in their sights.

Neymar has sensationally revealed the 2022 World Cup will be his last as he struggles to cope with the pressure of international football.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and England star Luke Shaw has joined the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar by dropping his agent and entrusting his family with his affairs.

Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen has been bringing her dog to the club's training ground as they examine whether its presence improves mental health.

Robbie Fowler believes Mohamed Salah's prospective new contract at Liverpool will unite the dressing room, irrespective of how much it smashes the club record weekly pay-out by.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Charles de Ketelaere, along with a list of top European clubs.

Newcastle United are supposedly monitoring the situation of ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

DAILY STAR

Former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo has been handed a five-game ban and £18,000 fine for his part in an ugly tunnel brawl last July.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have already reached a 'mutual transfer agreement' to sign Erling Haaland.

Image: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could swap Juventus for Newcastle, according to reports

Steve Bruce is facing D-day as Newcastle boss - with the club ready to axe him - but he is due to take training on Monday.

Phil Neville has called for Major League Soccer to open investigation into the decisions going against his Inter Miami side.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been prevented by the club from doing any media interviews as uncertainty grows over his future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hampden spot-kick sinner Lyndon Dykes is set to be dumped as Scotland's penalty taker by Steve Clarke.

Neil Lennon has claimed some Celtic players pulled out of games when fit last season.

DAILY RECORD

Che Adams is out of Scotland's World Cup qualifier with the Faroe Islands after the striker suffered a muscle injury in Saturday's win over Israel.

Linfield manager David Healy says the Northern Irish club won't be forced into cheap sales after fending off late summer interest in right-back Trai Hume amid Celtic links.