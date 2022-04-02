Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Everton could be in for another thrashing at West Ham

Our tipster Jones Knows tipped up winners galore on Saturday - what does he fancy on Sunday as Everton travel to West Ham?

Any Saturday winners for Jones Knows? Liverpool to win 2-0 (8/1)

Liverpool to win and under 3.5 goals (6/4)

Manchester City to win 2-0 (8/1)

Burnley to have more bookings than City (4/5)

Leeds 1-1 Southampton (6/1)

Kyle Walker-Peters to have a shot (4/5)

Brighton 0-0 Norwich (9/1)

50 or more booking points in Wolves vs Villa (11/10)

West Ham vs Everton, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Regular readers will know I have been keen to take West Ham on in recent weeks due to their lack of strength in depth, over-reliance on Michail Antonio and busy Europa League schedule.

Not this weekend, though. West Ham look a huge price to me at 3/4 with Sky Bet.

Antonio has had a full week to refresh ahead of a big week for the Hammers that sees them play Lyon at the London Stadium on Thursday. He should be at full throttle here, having been left out of Jamaica's squad over the international break.

Antonio's impact when well rested for West Ham is gigantic.

Image: Michail Antonio should be fit and firing for West Ham against Everton

On the last 22 occasions where Antonio has had a rest period of seven days or more between games, West Ham have won 17 games, losing just two of those. Those defeats were a totally understandable defeat away at Manchester City and a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day where Antonio scored and the Hammers won the expected goals battle in a positive performance.

The last time Antonio was afforded some time off and missed meeting up with Jamacia was in September, which subsequently coincided with a four-game winning run for West Ham, that included victories over Tottenham and Liverpool.

Furthermore, Antonio's personal record after a break seems to spike. In those aforementioned 22 matches, the striker has racked up 18 goal involvements (10 goals, eight assists) suggesting that his performance level increases after being able to rest his overworked limbs.

It takes a well-organised and defensively disciplined side to cause David Moyes' team problems, which is something Everton are not, and I'm expecting a dominant showing from the Hammers, with Antonio at the forefront.

Everton crumble defensively under minimal pressure and do not possess the backbone to pick up points away from home in the Premier League. They have the worst away record in the Premier League, with just six points taken from 13 games, the only win coming at Brighton. They are without a win in 11 away Premier League games, taking just two points from 33 available.

Frank Lampard has not helped matters, either in terms of defensive structure on the road, conceding 14 goals in his four away games in charge across all competitions. Moyes will have noted that nine of those goals came via crosses into the Everton penalty area. West Ham have scored 13 goals from crosses this season - no team have scored more via that route. Antonio will be licking his lips at ending his 10-game Premier League drought.

Tottenham vs Newcastle, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham know a two-goal win will take them into the top four before Arsenal play Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football. It would be the first time the club have been in the top four in the final two months of a season since finishing fourth in the 18/19 campaign.

He has had bumps in the road, but Antonio Conte is showing why he is one of the best operators in world football. Spurs are proving hard to score against and deadly in attack. It's a simple combination that looks set to take them closer to the top three next season once Conte adds more quality into understrength areas of his starting XI.

Spurs have taken 21 points from 12 games in 2022 - only Liverpool (28) taken more points this calendar year. And although Newcastle are a tougher nut to crack these days, they are still quite far away from being able to compete with a top Premier League team on the road.

I fancy Spurs to win quite comfortably and Sergio Reguilon to score. The Spaniard doesn't look to have the trust of Conte just yet, but he's managed to force his way into the side in the left wing-back slot that does provide plenty of licence for that player to join attacks.

In his last two starts, he has had five shots with two of those on targets which has generated an expected goals figure of 0.74. In a game at home against a team they are 1/2 with Sky Bet to beat, his 6/1 anytime scorer odds are just too big to pass up.

Image: Sergio Reguilon celebrates his close-range finish vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Since the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis was formed four games into the season, Arsenal have scored 14 first-half goals in their last 11 away Premier League matches. Only Liverpool have scored more - and that's despite the Gunners playing two games less than the majority of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta instructs his team to play aggressively from the off and that is seen by 11 of their 14 first-half goals away from home coming before the 30th minute. That is the most scored in that period when assessing away games, along with Liverpool.

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League away games, scoring 14 goals and have led at the break in their last six - the only blip being the second-half collapse at Everton.

Palace are a tough nut to crack at home, but do have a tendency of starting very slowly in matches. They have failed to score in the first half of 10 of their 15 home matches, including against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. All of this adds up to Arsenal being in front at the break at 13/8 with Sky Bet looking like a solid play.

Whether they can hold on and remain in pole position to finish in a Champions League place will be all about their ability to see the game out in the second period. I have faith.