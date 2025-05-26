Warning: This article contains graphic eyewitness accounts ; man arrested after a car collides with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool's trophy parade; the police believe this to be an isolated incident and it is not being treated as a terrorist event

Liverpool trophy parade: Man arrested and four 'very ill' as car collides with people in city centre

Assistant chief constable Jenny Sims confirms a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested after a car collided with pedestrians following Liverpool’s trophy parade. Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital

Merseyside Police say a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested after a car collided with pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade, leaving four people "very ill" in hospital.

Twenty-seven people in total were taken to hospital by ambulance. Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said four people are still "very, very ill in hospital" following the incident on Monday night.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons and that's where we have to really focus our minds.

"There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly."

Twenty people treated at the scene did not require hospital treatment. A cyclist paramedic was struck by the vehicle but did not sustain an injury.

Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car, Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said.

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene, and a man from the Liverpool area was detained and subsequently arrested. The police believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

Questions have been asked about how the car was able to get so close to the parade, with concerns shared by Rotheram. He added: "Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be using it, it was blocked off.

"At this end of it, which is the direction that it was coming in, towards The Strand, there were literally hundreds of thousands of people here, so no vehicle would have got through anyway.

"The questions, I suppose, are legitimate, but we have to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they're doing."

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said the incident is not being treated as terrorism. Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, she said they believe it to be an isolated incident and are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

Sims said her "thoughts are with all those injured in tonight's horrific incident, their family and friends, and all of those affected by the terrible tragedy", and thanked all the emergency services and members of the public "who came to the assistance of the injured".

Sims said it had been "a joyous day" in the city "with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club's victory parade".

"Sadly, at 6pm this evening as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in a collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool City Centre.

"A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital. In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene that did not require hospital treatment."

She urged people to refrain from sharing "distressing footage" from the incident online but called for videos to be passed to the police.

Sims said a "robust" traffic management plan had been in place for the parade.

"In the lead-up to this event we had been working closely with event organisers and a robust traffic management plan was put in place for the parade, which included a number of road closures throughout the route and the city centre," she said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool fan Chelsea Yuen describes the moment a car collided with pedestrians near the trophy parade and explains what she witnessed

A police spokesperson said: "We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784.

"Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

What we know so far... Shortly after 6pm, police respond to an incident in Liverpool city centre after a car collided with several pedestrians.

The incident happened as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League title.

A 53-year-old British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested. Police believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

The ambulance service said at 9.24pm on Monday that it had cleared the scene

Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two of those, one of whom is a child, have sustained serious injuries.

Twenty people treated at the scene did not require hospital treatment.

The police believe this to be an isolated incident and it is not being treated as a terrorist event.

On Tuesday morning, Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said four people are still "very, very ill in hospital".

Royal family issues tributes to injured and emergency services

Following the events during Liverpool's Premier League title parade, the King said: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday.

"It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

The Prince and Princess of Wales added they were "deeply saddened" by the scenes that marred the victory parade.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

Klopp, Van Dijk and Gerrard on 'shocking' scenes

Former manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Virgil van Dijk and club legend Steven Gerrard all expressed their shock at Monday's events on Instagram.

"Shocked, sickened, and saddened at the incident we all witnessed in our city last night," wrote Gerrard. "My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people involved and their families. #YNWA."

Van Dijk, who had led the celebrations on the Liverpool bus during Monday's parade, added: "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you."

Klopp returned to Liverpool over the weekend to take in the festivities of the final game of the season, and said in his own tribute to those injured: "My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone."

CEO Hogan pays tribute to emergency services

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan issued a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the club on Tuesday, which focused on paying tribute to the ongoing work of the emergency services.

In the video message broadcast on Liverpool's official channels, he said: "This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city and our entire fanbase. It ended with unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

"I'd like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies, Merseyside Police, North West St John Ambulance, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue who dealt with the incident.

"And now our hospital staff across the city, who are dealing with the injured including four children.

"I would like to thank our supporters who witnessed the event and helped each other where they could."

Everton: 'As a city, we stand together'

Everton added their condolences in a full statement on Tuesday, writing on X: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened by the horrific incident on Water Street yesterday during Liverpool Football Club's Premier

League victory celebrations.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.

"As a city we stand together."

Manchester United also posted on social media, saying: "Our thoughts are with Liverpool and the city of Liverpool after today's awful incident."

A Premier League statement said: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool and have offered our full support following this serious incident."

PM Starmer: The whole country stands with Liverpool

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was speaking "frequently" with Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram, and said the city of Liverpool had the support of the whole country.

He said: "Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and those of the whole country are with all those affected.

"Those injured, including children, their families and friends, the community and Liverpool fans everywhere.

"Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool. I'd like to thank first responders, who did a fantastic job and continue to do so.

"There's an ongoing investigation, I'm being kept up updated and talking frequently to the mayor Steve Rotheram.

"But my thoughts and those of the whole country are with everybody in Liverpool today."

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: "I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon."

'We saw a car run over people'

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League title win, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route.

Councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi said she was watching the parade from her friend's living room window when "we heard some screams".

"It was so loud. People sounded desperate, and then we looked out the window and we saw the car run over people," she told Sky News.

She added: "People started rushing [in] to try to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. Then police tried everything to block and push people away."

'We heard screams with car going about 30mph'

Eyewitness Chelsea Yuen speaking to Sky News:

"Me, my friend, her partner and her daughter were walking up Water Street and it was jam-packed. We were like sardines walking up.

"Then we heard beeping and screams, we looked up and there was a black people carrier driving straight towards us. Me and my friend Francesca jumped out of the way and pulled her little girl out of the way.

"It must have been going about 30mph and as it went past we could see all the windows smashed in with loads of people chasing down the car.

"As we were walking off, there were police riot vans at the top of the road and people were banging on them to tell they need to do something and help.

"There were stewards protecting the police saying there was back-up coming, then all of a sudden the police and ambulances were coming from everywhere."

'Car surged through dozens and dozens of people'

Eyewitness Harry Rashid speaking to Sky News:

"We were walking up Water Street with my family. I saw this vehicle… it ploughed into a few people then came to a stop.

"We were shocked, there was a lot of confusion and a lot of screams. People started surging towards the car and trying to smash the windows.

"At that stage, I assumed it had accidentally gone into the crowd and my thoughts were for the driver that the people were attacking him and it would get very bad.

"Then he put his foot down and drove, and surged through dozens and dozens. He just went straight through the crowd, and there were shouts and screams. He just carried on going - I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"My kids were with me and they started screaming. We were just in a state of confusion.

"I initially thought he had gone into the crowd by mistake because he had stopped. He was trickling along, then he put his foot down, then he hit a few people. I think he attempted to brake and then hit a few people.

"Because there was a crowd of people around him, there was anger, they surged towards his car to try and get him out or smash the windows.

"When he then put his foot down again, either out of panic or deliberately, I just don't know, I can't speculate on that. He went into the pedestrians in front of him and just kept going."