Liverpool trophy parade: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug driving

Warning: This article contains distressing information; a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after dozens of people were injured by a car at Liverpool's Premier League title parade

Merseyside Police provide an update following the events at the Liverpool parade on Sunday - a 53 year old man has been arrested while 50 people were treated in hospital.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after dozens of people were injured by a car at a parade to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League, Merseyside Police said.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

More than 50 people were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Ms Sims said: "It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack."

She added: "There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place."

Ms Sims defended the policing operation during the parade, telling reporters that the force planned for "all contingencies" - including road closures and an armed police presence.

It followed the city's metro mayor Steve Rotheram's comments that the vehicle should not have been on the street and that questions about how the car was able to enter the road were "legitimate".

Providing an update on the investigation, Ms Jaundrill said the suspect, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, remains in custody and is being interviewed by officers.

The senior officer said the force received help from neighbouring forces "due to the number of victims".

Police have until lunchtime on Wednesday to either release the suspect or pursue charges.

The King 'deeply saddened' by Liverpool incident

Following the events during Liverpool's Premier League title parade, the King said: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday.

"It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were "deeply saddened" by the scenes that marred Liverpool's victory parade on Monday.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit Liverpool on Tuesday evening after dozens of people were injured at the Premier League victory parade on Monday.

Ms Cooper is expected to visit the cordon of the incident and meet with emergency personnel.

Van Dijk 'praying for speedy recovery' for those hurt

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is "praying for a speedy recovery" for those hurt in the incident.

Van Dijk wrote on an Instagram Story: "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you."

The Dutchman's post came after his former boss Jurgen Klopp, who attended Sunday's final game of the season against Crystal Palace before watching Monday's parade from a position on the Strand, close to where the incident would later occur on Water Street, also offered support to those affected.

"My family and I are shocked and devastated," Klopp wrote on Instagram. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone."

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said in a video posted on the club's website: "This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

"I'd like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies - Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue - who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

"I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

"We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police."

Liverpool's local rivals Everton issued their own statement saying they were "deeply saddened by the horrific incident" and calling on anybody with information regarding it to contact Merseyside Police.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured," the statement read.