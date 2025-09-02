Man City transfer news: Gianluigi Donnarumma to join as Ederson moves to Fenerbahce
Gianluigi Donnarumma set to join Manchester City in £26m deal from Paris Saint-Germain; Donnarumma's expected arrival comes after Man City sold Ederson to Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £12m
Tuesday 2 September 2025 08:31, UK
Manchester City have finalised a £26m deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The 26-year-old Italy international has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further year.
Donnarumma will replace Ederson after his move to Fenerbahce was confirmed on Tuesday morning, a day after Deadline Day.
The 32-year-old has joined the Turkish giants in a deal worth around £12m.
The Brazil international has left Man City after eight trophy-laden years at the club, winning 18 major honours under Pep Guardiola.
A formal confirmation of Donnarumma's move is now expected.
James Trafford, a summer recruit from Burnley, has started all of Man City's league games this season but Donnarumma is expected to be installed as City's new number one.
Meanwhile, a loan deal for City defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan was also confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Laurens: 'Not a Guardiola goalkeeper'
French football expert Julien Laurens:
"Is he (Donnarumma] the right fit for Manchester City? The answer is:100 per cent, he isn't.
"On saves, him and Thibaut Courtois, there are no goalkeepers better, maybe that is enough for Guardiola to say he wants him.
"But to play for Guardiola you have to be good with your feet. If you're not good with the ball at your feet, you are not a Guardiola goalkeeper.
"His distribution is not good enough for a Guardiola team. And his other weakness is he does not come for the ball in the air, he doesn't like coming for crosses and corners.
"If there is one league in the world where you have to be brave like that, it's the Premier League. I cannot see how Guardiola thinks, 'this is the perfect guy for me'."
Neville: Man City's defence will give teams chances
Gary Neville, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, says Manchester City's backline gives up too many chances and is putting pressure on their attackers.
"I didn't think James Trafford was the problem today," he said, reflecting on City's 2-1 loss at Brighton on Super Sunday.
"I thought he looked a little bit startled against Tottenham. In fact he made a world-class save [at Brighton].
"When City were 1-0 up two or three years ago you could almost write the game off. They keep the ball, pop it around, suffocate teams with possession and eventually the team would have to do something and they would either see out a 1-0 win or they'd go and win two and three.
"That's not this Manchester City now because that's not a clean-sheet back four anymore and it's giving teams a chance. It's giving teams encouragement which means it puts pressure on the midfield and the forwards to score two and three."