Eberechi Eze shines for Arsenal in Newcastle win as Mikel Arteta takes handbrake off - Premier League hits and misses
The Sky Sports football writers analyse Sunday's Premier League action; Aston Villa secured their first win of the Premier League season, led by captain John McGinn, and Arsenal underlined their title credentials in a pulsating win over Newcastle at St James' Park
Sunday 28 September 2025 21:30, UK
Eze shines as Arteta takes handbrake off
What a difference a week makes. Mikel Arteta took the handbrake off against Newcastle after being widely criticised for his caution against Man City and it paid off for the Arsenal manager as his side won the type of game only champions do.
Eberechi Eze starting through the middle for the first time in the league had Arsenal playing Newcastle off the park for most of the game. The playmaker restored a fluidity to Arsenal's play that has been missed over the last 12 months.
- Report: Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal | Teams | Match stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch PL highlights for free
- Got Sky? Watch PL games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Ironically, it was Mikel Merino, whom everyone had called for Eze to replace in midfield, that came on to spark the comeback, but there can be no doubting that Arteta's decision was justified by the performance that preceded his changes.
The Arsenal manager now knows he can trust Eze in the big games which provides him with a luxury of options for every challenge that lies in wait in this title challenge. The nature of the victory, although early in the season, will only add to the sense that this is their year.
This was the second league game running in which Arteta has brought on the man that has scored the equaliser. Perhaps he was right that his "finishers" could be as crucial as his starters this season.
Nothing points to Arsenal's growth more than the fact the controversy around the penalty is now just a footnote. Arteta says there was no need for the VAR to intervene, but his post-match comments will largely go unnoticed because his side went and won anyway.
Zinny Boswell
'Newcastle creators of their own downfall'
Newcastle led for most of the game against Arsenal, but they were always second best. Eddie Howe admitted his players were not at their best in the defeat at St James' Park, which leaves them in a lowly 15th after just one victory from six.
Nonetheless, the three points were in touching distance and the decision from Howe to go defensive and switch to a back five with less than half an hour to go only invited more Arsenal pressure, encouraging their late fight-back.
It was the decision-making of Pope, however, that cost Newcastle the draw, which is cruel after he made five important saves to keep Arsenal out in an otherwise impressive performance.
His misjudgement when attempting - and failing, by some distance - to claim the ball for Gabriel's header was inexcusable at such a crucial stage of the game. He left the goal gaping for Arsenal's winner.
But the situation may never have arisen had he just kept his cool when claiming Merino's cross in stoppage-time. Choosing to go for the winner, he tried to find Anthony Elanga with a long kick and handed the ball back to Arsenal.
Forty-five seconds after he had collected the ball in his hands, Gabriel headed for Arsenal to claim victory.
"Newcastle were the creators of their own downfall," Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said after the game.
Howe's side leave St James' Park empty-handed for the second time this season after conceding in stoppage-time after Liverpool did the same when teenager Rio Ngumoha's late strike sealed a dramatic win for the champions.
Finding a way to close games against the top teams will be crucial if Newcastle are to challenge for Europe again this season. As it stands, they have a long way to go to return to those heights.
Zinny Boswell
McGinn leading from the front as Villa take another step in right direction
Aston Villa have responded to their poor start to the season with back-to-back wins at Villa Park and the glimmer of hope is largely down to one man. John McGinn.
A winning goal against Bologna and a stunner to complete a comeback against Fulham, while also carrying an injury.
Their captain is leading from the front but was first to admit to the media that Villa are still a far cry from the levels they achieved last season.
"Not quite," he told Sky Sports when asked if Villa were back to their best.
"There are more signs we are coming back. Today was a huge effort. Bologna make you run and the turnaround is quick.
"Everyone put a shift in and that is what it will take. We are on our way."
Trips to Feyenoord in the Europa League and Burnley in the top-flight are now on the horizon but with the dark cloud of the winless run and goalscoring drought no longer looming, Villa can move forward with confidence to continue taking steps in the right direction.
King denied but Fulham teenager is big talent
Speaking to Fulham boss Marco Silva in the press conference, it was an opportunity to ask him how Josh King was feeling, the teenager having been yellow carded for simulation for the second consecutive Premier League game.
"How is he feeling? Can you imagine? He's getting his chance in the Premier League and he's doing a fantastic job. He scored a goal in one game that was probably one of the biggest mistakes of the season so far. Disallowed from the VAR. This afternoon he was probably going to take something from the VAR and they didn't give him again."
It was a harsh call against King, clattered into as he was by the onrushing Emiliano Martinez. Silva called the decision "incredible", while Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports referred to it as a "stonewall penalty" - and it was certainly clumsy by the goalkeeper.
The only reputation that King deserves to have right now is that of a hugely promising talent. He was perhaps the outstanding player on the pitch during the opening 45 minutes. It has been a controversial start to his career. But there are big things ahead.
Adam Bate