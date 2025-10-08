England captain Harry Kane is a major doubt to face Wales on Thursday.

Kane is struggling with a knock to his ankle and is not training with Thomas Tuchel's squad on Wednesday.

The Bayern Munich striker is following his own routine indoors along with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kane scored his 18th goal in just 10 matches for Bayern last Saturday as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, but he hobbled off with five minutes remaining before saying he "should be fine" and would still join up with the England squad.

The 32-year-old is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances, but Thomas Tuchel may now have to choose a replacement from Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford or Jarrod Bowen while Anthony Gordon has also featured up front for Newcastle.

Star names Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all missed out on selection for the October internationals with Thomas Tuchel handing another chance to the players who impressed him in September.

England head to Latvia on Tuesday October 14 for their latest World Cup qualifier and can secure their spot for next summer's tournament with a win if Serbia do not beat Albania and Andorra.

'Henderson to replace Kane as captain?'

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge at St George's Park:

"Harry Kane has a slight ankle concern after playing for Bayern Munich. He has a history of ankle injuries but it's nothing serious.

"He's a major doubt to face Wales which is not a qualifier so you would assume that Thomas Tuchel will rest Kane ahead of the Latvia game on Tuesday.

"If there's no Kane then there will be a new captain for Tuchel to choose. Could it be Declan Rice, he's a leader and has had a fantastic start for Arsenal. But I get a sense that it might be Jordan Henderson, who has played ever so well for Brentford over the last few weeks."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford.

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, O'Reilly, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Quansah, Spence, Stones.

Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Rice, Rogers.

Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Watkins.

England's October fixtures

England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly

Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier