Premier League predictions and best bets: Manchester United backed to struggle at Wolves

Wolves vs Manchester United, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Hold your breath, Wolves fans, this isn't going to be pretty.

Wolves have joint-fewest points (2) after 14 games by any team in a top division season and have lost their last seven Premier League games, going 495 minutes without a goal. Rob Edwards has got the same amount of bounce as throwing a brick on the floor.

But in football, these runs don't last forever. They snap. And when they do, it's often in a fixture where the market has started to write the goal-shy side off.

A six-hour scoring drought isn't a reflection of a team with no threat, it's a reflection of a team due a correction and variance. And there are few defences better suited to gifting opportunities right now than Manchester United's away from home. Since April 1, it's no joke that United have gone 12 away games without a clean sheet, conceding 24 goals - only Bournemouth have conceded more in that period. Also, their expected goals against of 1.72 per 90 is the worst of any ever-present Premier League side during those 12 games.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is the play at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2