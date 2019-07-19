Papers: Liverpool set to make Mohamed Salah highest-paid player in Premier League

Papers

THE SUN

Liverpool could be ready to make Mohamed Salah the Premier League's top-paid star when they offer him a contract worth £22.4m a year.

Barcelona are eyeing a shock transfer move for Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba to provide competition for Spain regular Jordi Alba.

Bayern Munich are looking to steal Tottenham's top transfer target Giovani Lo Celso - as the Real Betis star is eyed by the Bundesliga champions.

Crystal Palace have reignited their interest in Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and could land him for just £5m.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham have renewed their efforts to persuade Christian Eriksen to sign a new contract worth more than double his current £4m (£80k-per-week) salary.

Dean Henderson is close to agreeing a new long-term deal at Manchester United which would see him also seal a loan return to Sheffield United.

Everton are planning a shock move for £80m-rated Wilfried Zaha in a bid to beat Arsenal to the signature of the in-demand winger.

PSG forward Neymar has been hit with a 34m euros (£30m) unpaid tax bill, meaning if he returns to Barcelona his earnings could be embargoed until the debt is settled.

Atletico Madrid will attempt to prise Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham should they fail to land James Rodriguez this summer.

Rob Holding and Calum Chambers are in the frame to become the next Arsenal skipper as boss Unai Emery seeks an English player to be part of his captaincy group.

Juventus have decided to leave their No 9 shirt vacant amid links with Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

DAILY MIRROR

Wolves are interested in signing highly-rated Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

West Brom have agreed a deal with Rotherham to sign defender Semi Ajayi.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United will be flying their groundsman to China next week as they want the pitch to be checked over by their own staff before they take on Tottenham.

Sporting Lisbon are preparing themselves for the possibility that Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving this summer as Manchester United have been unwilling to meet his £63m price tag.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has performed a shock U-turn and offered striker Fernando Llorente a one-year deal weeks after the club released him.

Arsenal are closing in on the £36m signing of Everton Soares as an alternative to Wilfried Zaha.

Everton could miss out on Lille youngster Rafael Leao as Inter Milan have turned their attention to the Portuguese hitman.

Derby have made an ambitious bid to try and keep Liverpool star Harry Wilson for another year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Inter Milan and Manchester United are only £5m apart in the valuation of striker Romelu Lukaku, with United holding out for the full £80m price tag.

The MCC is planning to review the controversial overthrows Law that played a significant part in England's thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Manchester City expect to have full-back Benjamin Mendy back in action by the end of September after a successful knee operation.

Phillip Cocu is ready to raid the Premier League for loan stars as he bids to build on the feel-good factor generated by Frank Lampard.

Danny Rose will not be rushed into finding a new club, despite missing Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour of Asia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have offered Danny Rose to Barcelona with Manchester United and Liverpool among the clubs keen.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits the club might be forced to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the midfield star was linked with a move to Manchester United.

Liverpool target Kai Havertz said he doesn't know what his next step will be yet - as Jurgen Klopp is planning a raid on the Bayer Leverkusen star.

THE INDEPENDENT

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is trying to convince Zinedine Zidane to temporarily drop his interest in Paul Pogba and bring Gareth Bale into the fold because the club are struggling to sell the Welsh star.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers defender David Bates is still in Hamburg's plans despite reports in Germany suggesting he could leave.

Paul Heckingbottom has declared Hibernian's transfer business is done and dusted for the summer.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva owner Alona Barkat has spoken of her pride at Hatem And Elhamed's upcoming £2m move to Celtic.

Stevie May is set for talks with Kilmarnock as Aberdeen have granted them permission to speak to their frontman.

SCOTTISH SUN

Daniel Candeias is on the verge of leaving Rangers for Super Lig new boys Genclerbirligi.

Ex-Rangers star Charlie Adam is hoping to sign for a new club within next week after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season.

Reece McAlear will travel to Norwich after Motherwell accepted a bid for him.