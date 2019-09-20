Papers: Alonso, Mourinho in Real frame

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Xabi Alonso, Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri are among the favourites to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss.

Manchester United are in talks with Angel Gomes as Barcelona prepare to snatch the academy star on a free transfer.

Arsenal and Manchester United are on alert, with Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic set for Barcelona exits.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will again be without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw for Sunday's trip to West Ham.

Robert Pires has told Arsenal fans they must be patient with summer signing Nicolas Pepe after the Ivory Coast international has yet to hit the heights of last season at Lille.

Gareth Bale has offered a fresh snub to Real Madrid after seemingly refusing to hold the team pennant for a photo before their loss against PSG in the Champions League.

DAILY MAIL

Frank Lampard has warned Callum Hudson-Odoi to prepare for the hard work to begin after the teenager committed his future to Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has branded Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount as "£60m players" and has claimed their transfer ban "didn't hit Chelsea that bad".

DAILY EXPRESS

Rafael Nadal has revealed he is dealing with a wrist injury, putting his participation in the Laver Cup in doubt.

Leicester star James Maddison has been urged to snub Manchester United's interest because he is at the "perfect club" and working under a very talented coach, says his former manager Steven Pressley

DAILY STAR

Real Madrid have drawn up a list of three potential replacements for under-fire boss Zinedine Zidane. The list includes Raul, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri.

THE TIMES

Mason Greenwood could make his first Premier League start of the season for Manchester United on Sunday against West Ham after his match-winning heroics in the Europa League.

Rick Parry, the first chief executive of the Premier League who went on to perform the same role at Liverpool, is set to be appointed the new chairman of the Football League.