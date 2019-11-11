Papers: Manchester City won't block Mikel Arteta from joining Arsenal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City will not stand in Mikel Arteta's way if Arsenal coming looking for a new manager.

Liverpool are lining up a move for Bournemouth contract rebel Ryan Fraser.

Fuming Premier League refs believe VAR is making them look foolish.

Manuel Pellegrini is working to repair a minor dressing room division over West Ham's defending.

Manchester United are scouting 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga but face competition from Barcelona for the £26m star.

Chelsea are braced to rival both Tottenham and Leicester to the signing of Metz striker Habib Diallo.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is lining up a cut-price deal for Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton.

DAILY MAIL

Formula One will today outline plans to reinvent itself as the sport that can help save the planet with a carbon-neutral future.

Pep Guardiola took the unusual step of a rabble-rousing speech to the whole club before Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool.

Gareth Southgate is concerned about Harry Maguire's fitness for England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Barnsley are being investigated by the Football Association after supporters chanted anti-IRA and anti-Pope songs during their clash with Stoke City on Saturday.

Cardiff City are setting their sights on former Millwall manager Neil Harris to take over as manager following Neil Warnock's departure, while Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is also in the frame.

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie has called time on his Scotland career despite a fresh approach from boss Steve Clarke.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah stands to make £47million from the scheme that enabled him to buy the club, according to documents lodged with an appeal judge.

The Rugby Players Association are demanding more time off for players following World Cups after Henry Slade returned for Exeter just eight days after England's final defeat.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

James Maddison is in line to be handed his England debut over the course of the next two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

Newcastle United's young midfielder Matty Longstaff will sign a new contract in the next few weeks but older brother Sean has been told he needs to do more to earn a second new deal in the space of 12 months.

Jonny Evans has admitted he does not 'fully understand' how Northern Ireland's new managerial situation with new Stoke boss Michael O'Neill is going to work.

Warren Gatland has revealed he turned down the chance to interview for the All Blacks job out of loyalty to British & Irish Lions.

Shane Sutton's evidence in the medical tribunal of Dr Richard Freeman is expected today after legal arguments caused delay on Monday.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are said to be concerned about the ongoing ankle problem which is troubling Mohamed Salah.

Neil Warnock is set to retire after leaving his job as Cardiff City boss.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned the club's hierarchy he does not have the players to keep them in the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to spend his way out of trouble as he battles to keep his job at West Ham.

Joe Root is in a battle for his Twenty20 future as new England boss Chris Silverwood plans for him to lead the Test side.

Warrington chief Karl Fitzpatrick says the Lions tour has descended into a farce and Wayne Bennett should never have been appointed coach.

THE TIMES

A group of Premier League chiefs will demand changes to 'the car-crash that is VAR' and raise the possibility of scrapping it mid-season.

Liverpool fear that Mo Salah aggravated a long-standing ankle problem against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is expected to honour the final 18 months of his Manchester City contract and will be given funds to add to his squad in January.

Cardiff City are targeting Chris Hughton or Lee Bowyer as their next manager after Neil Warnock quit on Monday.

Saracens are heading for more trouble if they carry out plans to downgrade their Heineken Champions Cup campaign and concentrate their efforts on avoiding the catastrophic implications of relegation from the Gallagher Premiership.

UK Athletics has been left with a £500,000 VAT bill for unpaid tax on its controversial Nike kit deal after an accountancy blunder.

England's Joe Denly is winning his fitness battle ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand.

A flat jockey who had two elastic bands attached to his whip has had his 'mistake' excuse accepted by the British Horseracing Authority.

DAILY EXPRESS

Peter Beardsley will not be a part of England's 1,000th match celebrations when they face Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday evening.

Gareth Bale trained with Wales on Monday in a major boost to his hopes of playing in their World Cup qualifiers after not playing for Real Madrid for a month.

DAILY STAR

West Ham are looking to find a replacement for back-up goalkeeper Roberto.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League looks set to stick to his guns over VAR and rule out substantial changes to the technology when the 20 clubs meet this week.

Mercedes chief Totto Wolf is to miss the Brazilian Grand Prix - his first in six years.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs are preparing an approach to make Celtic number 2 John Kennedy their new manager.

Rangers are weighing up a January swoop for Aberdeen kid Lewis Ferguson.

David Moyes believes Celtic and Rangers would finish in mid-table if they were to play in the English Premier League.

Celtic have been told German starlet Niklas Dorsch is theirs for a bargain £3.2million.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Warnock is free to pursue his dream of managing one of the Edinburgh clubs after departing Cardiff City.

Former Rangers midfielder Mikel Arteta is a target for Everton as current boss Marco Silva continues to struggle.

Celtic's hopes of signing Fraser Forster from Southampton permanently may be scuppered by his huge £70,000 a week wages - an astonishing deal that he was given to ward off interest from Manchester United.