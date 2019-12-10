Papers: Jose keen on Fellaini again

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing his former player Marouane Fellaini to the club in January.

Arsenal are preparing to interview up to 10 candidates for Unai Emery's replacement with former captain Patrick Vieira emerging as a serious contender despite a difficult season at Nice.

West Ham are lining up replacements for Manuel Pellegrini in case they lose to Southampton on Saturday.

Manchester United have suffered a James Maddison transfer blow with Leicester close to tying him to new deal.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United might struggle to snap up RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid on December 18 could be thrown into chaos by pro-Catalan independence protestors.

Watford need organisation and belief to get out of the Premier League relegation zone, according to their new manager Nigel Pearson.

THE SUN

Manchester United stepped up their interest in RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland by sending their head scout to watch the teenager trouble Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Arsene Wenger has revealed his "beloved" Arsenal slipped away from him after the club increased to an "inhuman" size.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are looking to sign PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

DAILY STAR

Everton forward Moise Kean may return to Italy just six months after joining from Juventus following an ill-fated spell on Merseyside.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is set to sign a permanent deal with the club, extending his stay beyond his current loan deal.

The SFA has announced that ticket prices have been slashed for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Israel with prices starting from £5.

Niklas Dorcsh has appeared to rule out a move to Celtic after insisting he only wants to play in the Bundesliga.