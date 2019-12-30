Manchester United pulled out of Erling Haaland race due to problems with Mino Raiola - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester United pulled out of the race to sign Erling Haaland after they encountered problems with the striker's agent Mino Raiola during negotiations.

THE SUN

Olivier Giroud is a top target for West Ham as they prepare to let David Moyes spend big in January.

Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso are wanted by Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Stuart Pearce and Alan Irvine are set to join David Moyes on the coaching staff at West Ham.

Lyon's Moussa Dembele could be an alternative target for Manchester United after they missed out on Erling Haaland.

Troy Deeney says he is loving Nigel Pearson's 'my way or the highway' management at Watford'

Danny Ings could be in line for an England recall following his impressive form for Southampton

Aaron Mooy could still be the subject of permanent offers in January despite being on loan at Brighton from Huddersfield

Burnley are leading the chase for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

DAILY MIRROR

Manuel Pellegrini's failure to reprimand Michail Antonio for his Christmas car crash was the final straw for West Ham's owners.