Papers: Manchester City eye Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers if Pep Guardiola leaves

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers would be in the running to succeed Pep Guardiola if the Manchester City manager quit over the club's two-season ban from the Champions League.

Manchester City's players were told to attend a meeting today with Ferran Soriano, the club's chief executive, within an hour of the news of their two-year Champions League ban breaking on Friday evening.

Premier League clubs fear becoming "collateral damage" with the domestic season likely to end in chaos while Manchester City wage war on Uefa over their Champions League ban.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid will launch an all-out assault to land £180m-rated Raheem Sterling in the wake of Manchester City's two-year Euro ban, and Juventus will ramp up their bid to lure City boss Pep Guardiola to Italy.

Manchester City's stars could walk away as free agents because the club have fundamentally breached their contracts, according to sports lawyer John Mehrzad.

Tottenham could have signed £80million-rated Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish for just £6m 18 months ago.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will not turn his back on his £1.5billion investment in the club and will stay on despite the ban imposed by UEFA.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester City will have to restructure their finances completely, potentially leading to the sale of leading players such as Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, and also face the possibility of being stripped of their 2014 Premier League title if their two-year ban from European competitions is upheld.

England will persist with Jos Buttler at the top of the order as they build towards this autumn's Twenty20 World Cup.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United is in some doubt after Ed Woodward failed to deliver all of his transfer targets in January.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a £25m reunion with Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney if Ben Chilwell departs the King Power at the end of the season.

Inter Milan have made an unlikely transfer demand as Barcelona consider a summer move for Lautaro Martinez.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to cash in on Paul Pogba and will demand £130million for the injury-hit midfielder at the end of a season that has seen him play just eight times for the Reds.

Luke Shaw has confessed Manchester United's stars have betrayed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the fans this season.

Sporting Lisbon vice-president Francisco Salgado Zenha claims Manchester United paid over the odds for Bruno Fernandes.