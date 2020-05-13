Papers: Crystal Palace want Sean Dyche to succeed Roy Hodgson

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Crystal Palace see Sean Dyche as the ideal long-term successor to Roy Hodgson.

Chelsea believe they are close to landing Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes.

Barcelona are keen on Juan Foyth with the Spurs defender available for transfer this summer.

Tottenham will not allow record signing Tanguy Ndombele to leave this summer.

Arsenal target Thomas Partey has been encouraged to move from Atletico Madrid to the Premier League - so he can play in "the best league in the world".

Mesut Ozil will see out the final year of his £350,000-a-week Arsenal contract, according to his agent.

DAILY MAIL

England could be made to play eight matches in a mega winter window as FIFA plot a calendar overhaul.

Several Premier League players have been warned they need to also consider their financial futures as they weigh up whether to back Project Restart.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing another Red Bull Salzburg star just four months after bringing Takumi Minamino to Anfield on a cut-price deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

It is "inconceivable" that supporters will not flock to matches being held at home grounds, a leading police commissioner has warned in comments that will add to the unease about the Premier League's hopes to scrap plans to play at neutral venues.

Some Premier League dressing rooms are facing growing friction amid divisions over whether to sign individual coronavirus agreement forms.

Bristol Rovers midfielder Alex Rodman believes 1,400 footballers from the EFL will be unemployed this summer amid fears that professional football may not return this year.

THE SUN

EFL clubs won't be able to vote on their futures - until the Premier League confirm there will be relegation.

Unrest is growing among Premier League clubs about the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle.

Arsenal are poised to land £2m Basel centre-back Eray Comert but face a battle with Galatasaray.

Arsenal are ready to pull the plug on Dani Ceballos' loan at the end of the season as they have no plans to sign him permanently.

James Rodriguez is in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a summer transfer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are set to be rivalled by Barcelona for striker Timo Werner after the La Liga side's efforts to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez hit an impasse.

Manchester United face a battle to sign transfer target Federico Chiesa with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham also keen on the Fiorentina star.

Newcastle have earmarked Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as a potential new signing.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are 'very close' to securing a deal for Saul Niguez with Atletico Madrid forced to cut their asking price in half.

Manchester United want to secure summer deals for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are considering their legal options as they vowed to keep piling the pressure on the SPFL.

Neil Doncaster has held out an olive branch to Rangers by urging them to help protect Scottish football from the catastrophic impact of the coronavirus crisis.