Papers: Leeds want Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani

THE SUN

Leeds United are plotting moves for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer target Alphonse Areola has bought a house in London, with the 'keeper set to leave PSG.

Chelsea are reportedly one of four clubs weighing up a move to sign Atalanta defender Robin Gosens as Frank Lampard continues his search for a left-back.

Manchester United could have to pay another £9m to Sporting Lisbon over the Bruno Fernandes deal if they qualify for the Champions League.

Nathan Ake is in no rush to chase a move to Manchester City - because he could have his pick of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs this summer.

Danny Cowley plans on taking a break from football after his shock sacking by Huddersfield.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are eyeing an 'impossible' move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to reports.

Jude Bellingham will be fast-tracked by England as they prepare him for international football.

Manchester City are set to kick off life after their victory over UEFA with the acquisition of French club Troyes.

Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are heading for a tribunal after failing to agree a fee for Nathan Ferguson.

Former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has agreed to join Oldham Athletic.

Laurent Blanc could become Barcelona's interim manager while the club waits for first choice Xavi, according to reports.

EVENING STANDARD

Southampton have indicated they have accepted a £25m bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Everton, leaving the door open for Tottenham to match their offer. Spurs' current bid falls 'well below' the Saints' valuation of the player.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are planning for next season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce amid growing doubts over the proposed £300m takeover.

Tottenham are prepared to bid for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, who is now valued at around £50m.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara will sign for Liverpool in the summer transfer market, despite potential interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez is sensationally wanted by Manchester City, reports from Chile claim.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal could be facing a nervous wait over whether they have successfully persuaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club.

Everton are on the verge of signing Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after the midfielder agreed personal terms.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has been voted the world's best head coach by Bundesliga players in a poll.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Southampton have accepted a bid from Everton of around £25m for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Tottenham have also made an offer.

Said Benrahma has insisted he is only focused on helping Brentford achieve promotion to the Premier League, even though the winger appears to be heading for the top flight with or without the club.

New research into 7,500 former professional footballers has found that they were less likely to be hospitalised with mental health disorders despite being more than three times more likely to die of brain disease.

THE TIMES

Tottenham are expected to increase their offer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and remain confident of beating Everton in the race to sign the Southampton midfielder.

Nigel Pearson is to be paid a £1m bonus if Watford stay in the Premier League, despite being dismissed as their head coach.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are reportedly willing to double Dean Henderson's current wages in order to secure the services of the Manchester United-contracted goalkeeper.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Odsonne Edouard after Neil Lennon admitted he may have to sell him.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football is looking at a £6m black hole if fans are told to stay away from Hampden.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Odsonne Edouard would be the perfect fit for his old side.