Papers: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to appoint Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona to snatch Marcelo Bielsa from Leeds to become the new boss at the Nou Camp.

Tottenham are heading the hunt for England striker Callum Wilson - if Bournemouth are relegated.

James Maddison has agreed to a double-your-money deal at Leicester.

Queens Park Rangers have told clubs tracking Eberechi Eze not to waste their time with offers unless they are at least £20m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is resigned to leaving Chelsea in the summer and is ready to take a pay cut to facilitate a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Young Liverpool star Rhian Brewster is wanted on loan by Sheffield United in a three-way fight.

Wigan's administrators want a new buyer to pay the crisis club's wages next week.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes is a shock summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are targeting Sean Dyche as their next boss - with Roy Hodgson facing the chop.

Mikel Arteta will be forced to invest wisely in the transfer market after being told his budget for the upcoming window.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea are confident that Kai Havertz will join compatriot Timo Werner and become their third major signing of the summer even if they do not get the required point to qualify for the Champions League against Wolves.

Manchester United's transfer business this summer has been complicated by uncertainty over Paul Pogba's future.

Liverpool are set to miss out on £9m in 'merit money' for winning the Premier League due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic - but will still pocket an eye-watering £175m pay-out.

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid is set to go ahead as originally planned despite new coronavirus rules put in place.

Toni Kroos has said that Gareth Bale was 'mad' at Real Madrid for blocking a transfer away from the club last summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City target Thiago Almada has revealed he would love to play under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Ambitious Italian side Benevento are exploring the possibility of signing free agent Daniel Sturridge.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester City are eyeing up a shock move for Dani Ceballos if Arsenal don't extend his stay at the Emirates.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chelsea's £52.85m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was rejected because of one of their former managers Rafael Benitez.

German club Schalke have joined the race to sign unsettled Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Pep Guardiola has said he will let Manchester City's players choose who they want to succeed David Silva as captain.

England's top clubs say they have reluctantly been forced to accept World Rugby's plan to temporarily extend this autumn's international window to seven weeks, ending fears of a fresh club versus country stand-off.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are locked in talks with Peterborough over striker Ivan Toney.

SUNDAY MAIL

Leigh Griffiths is back in the Celtic fold - and could be unleashed against Ross County.