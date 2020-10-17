Papers: Liverpool still tracking Wolves winger Adama Traore

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Jurgen Klopp is still interested in signing Adama Traore and wants Liverpool to deliver him the Wolves star.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kieran Tierney is expected to feature for Arsenal against Manchester City on Saturday, with the club understood to have been successful in their attempts to have his self-isolation cut short.

Frank Lampard said he has had a one-to-one conversation with Reece James about the Chelsea full-back's red card on England duty and now expects the 20-year-old to learn from his error.

Image: Adama Traore is still on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that £28m signing Islam Slimani will be given a surprise reprieve with Leicester.

THE SUN

Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to lock horns in a battle to get Bruno Fernandes out of Old Trafford.

Mesut Ozil is 'yesterday's news' and will never play for Arsenal again, according to Sol Campbell.

Robbie Keane is set for an emotional return to LA Galaxy as their new manager.

DAILY MAIL

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani was involved in the offer of a £300m partial buyout of the EFL by American firm TPG Capital, which was rejected by chairman Rick Parry last week.

Saint-Etienne head coach Claude Puel has questioned the logic behind Arsenal's signing of William Saliba after the Frenchman was left out of the Gunners' 25-man Europa League squad.

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a £35m swoop for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres in January.

The Premier League has said that its £50m rescue package to League One and League Two clubs remains available.

Image: Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to lock horns for Bruno Fernandes

The Super League Grand Final will be staged away from Old Trafford for the first time next month due to Manchester United's fixture pile-up and concerns about the impact of Covid-19.

THE INDEPENDENT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is concerned Covid-19 testing of players could lead to matches being called off.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's request to have Ryan Christie available for the Old Firm derby has been rejected by the Scottish Government.

DAILY RECORD

Luis Campos has asked Lille owner Gerard Lopez to be released from his contract as head of recruitment for the French club.

Image: Mesut Ozil has reportedly rejected a lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia

DAILY MIRROR

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are not "essential elements" in the Spanish top-flight - unlike Lionel Messi.

THE GUARDIAN

Sergio Aguero will have a fitness test on Saturday morning to see if he can play in Manchester City's game at home against Arsenal later in the day.