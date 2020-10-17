Papers: Real midfielder is Man Utd target

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have put Real Madrid's Uruguay superstar Federico Valverde on their hit-list.

EFL clubs are threatening to refuse to pay their taxes this week - unless the Government bails them out.

Gareth Bale signing means Tottenham's front three are as good as anybody - even Liverpool, according to Harry Redknapp

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ronald Koeman has urged his Barcelona bosses to seal a double Premier League swoop for Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia in January.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is resigned to losing Lionel Messi to Manchester City next year.

Kalvin Phillips is set to spark a £50m transfer scramble next summer - with Tottenham and Liverpool both closely watching the Leeds United midfielder.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Virgil van Djk could be out for the season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament, according to reports.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to do battle to sign Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, according to a sensational new report.

Steve Finnan is selling his 2005 Champions League winner's medal as well as his match-worn Liverpool shirts after reports his property development business has gone into liquidation.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

A saliva test being developed by the Government to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes has provided a glimmer of hope that fans may get back into stadiums before March.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg relishing playing behind a Spurs attack featuring Gareth Bale.

SUNDAY TIMES

Sprint training in a potato field helped West Ham's Jarrod Bowen get up to speed for the new season.