Papers: Brighton's Ben White on Liverpool radar after Virgil van Dijk injury

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Brighton centre-back Ben White remains on the radar of Liverpool as they prepare for life without Virgil van Dijk.

Image: Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Brighton defender Ben White

Steven Gerrard has failed to make a splash in the drinks world as his water firm is almost £1m in debt.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are continuing to push for answers over the incident that has wrecked Virgil van Dijk's season after receiving contradictory explanations of how the match officials dealt with Jordan Pickford's reckless challenge.

Prize money in European club competitions will be cut for the next five years due to the losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will prioritise trying to tie Heung-Min Son to a new contract once the dust settles on a busy window of transfer business.

Image: Tottenham reportedly want to secure Heung-Min Son to a new contract

Frank Lampard will make a late check on Edouard Mendy ahead of Chelsea's Champions League game against Sevilla on Tuesday night after the goalkeeper returned to training sooner than predicted.

UEFA are ready to consider radical plans to increase the size of the Champions League to 36 clubs from 2024-25.

DAILY MAIL

The VAR in charge of Saturday's controversial Merseyside derby did not check for a red card for Jordan Pickford after forgetting rules state he could review the incident despite the offside in the build-up.

Arsenal fear Rob Holding will miss between three and four weeks with the hamstring injury that forced him out of Saturday's game at Manchester City.

Alisson could return for Liverpool's clash with West Ham on October 31, according to reports.

Image: Alisson could return for Liverpool against West Ham later this month, according to a report in the Daily Mail

Edouard Mendy could make a shock return for Chelsea's clash against Sevilla after returning to training earlier than expected, according to reports.

Manchester City are open to Pablo Zabaleta returning to the club following his retirement last week.

Zinedine Zidane gathered his Real Madrid players for crunch talks following their shock defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz, according to reports in Spain.

Terry O'Connor is being called to appear before the Boxing Board of Control stewards after apparently being caught looking down at his mobile phone while judging Saturday night's fight between Lewis Ritson and Miguel Vazquez.

THE SUN

Phil Jones could quit Manchester United in January after being axed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal's Europa League opener versus Rapid Vienna is expected to go ahead despite a positive coronavirus test inside the Austrian side's squad.

Arsenal missed out on Portuguese starlet Joelson Fernandes after his father advised him to sign a new contract at Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea wanted a £5m loan fee and Antonio Rudiger's entire £150,000-a-week wages to be paid during the summer window, reports say.

DAILY MIRROR

Tory MPs have been urged to defy the Government over its refusal to fund free school meals for more than a million children during the holidays.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit out at "a lot of bla bla" about his apparent lack of goals in a story posted on his Instagram.

SCOTTISH SUN

Martin O'Neill has backed Celtic boss Neil Lennon to silence his critics and win 10 in a row.

Celtic rejected a bid for Odsonne Edouard from the Bundesliga before the transfer window slammed shut, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned he's coming to Glasgow to heap more misery on to Celtic.