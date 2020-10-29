Papers: Jose Mourinho orders Tottenham flops in for extra training

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho has ordered his Spurs flops to 11am training and admits he wanted to sub all 11 players off at half-time in Antwerp loss.

Mauricio Pochettino is 'looking' at a Premier League job, with Manchester United firmly in the frame, according to his former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

Crystal Palace are to check blinds at Wolves after Roy Hodgson fumed at BT Sport for showing post-match inquest.

Paul Scholes has told Manchester United to sign Dayot Upamecano and claims he is the 'type of defender' his old club need.

DAILY MAIL

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has been kept out of the loop regarding a proposed £200m takeover, despite playing an instrumental role in shaping the club's identity since joining eight years ago today.

West Brom, Aston Villa and Fulham will feature in a fourth successive Pay Per View fixture after the Premier League confirmed the latest selection of box office games in November.

Karim Benzema has reportedly apologised to Vinicius Junior after urging his Real Madrid team-mates to not pass to him during Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid are ready to make Juventus a very tempting swap offer in order to sign Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Fabinho is almost certainly ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City next weekend.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football League clubs have opened talks about potentially cutting staff after being left "in limbo" as the Government's furlough scheme draws to an end.

The rival investors bidding for control of Burnley consider Sean Dyche to be central to their plans, but the manager's future could be complicated if chairman Mike Garlick remains at the club.

THE TIMES

Jonny Hill has been given the opportunity to complete a rare hat-trick by winning three titles in three weeks after being awarded his England debut against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations decider in Rome.

DAILY MIRROR

Sunderland chief Jim Rodwell has warned the Black Cats are not immune from the fate he fears for many football clubs if the Government does not step in.

Chris Wilder is "baffled and frustrated" with John Lundstram for refusing to sign a new improved contract - and will try to sell him in January.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's Michail Antonio will be out for a month with a hamstring tear.