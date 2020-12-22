Ozan Kabak: Manchester United join race for Schalke defender - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have joined the clubs expressing an interest in Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

Manchester United and Tottenham will battle it out to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, reports claim.

Liverpool made contact with the agent of Lille defender Sven Botman in November regarding a future move to the club and are set to battle Inter Milan for his signature, according to reports.

Aston Villa are expecting January bids from Manchester United and Manchester City for star midfielder Jack Grealish, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are hopeful that Ben Chilwell is not facing a long spell on the sidelines even though the left-back's ankle injury could rule him out of the club's Christmas and New Year fixtures.

Liverpool have had an offer accepted by Birmingham City for highly-rated 15-year-old Calum Scanlon.

Andy Lonergan is expected to be handed the responsibility of being Stoke City's last line of defence against Tottenham Hotspur's formidable attack in his first competitive appearance in almost two years.

English Football League players could be asked to drive themselves to matches as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus over the festive period.

Parents, schools and government have been urged to place children's physical activity at the heart of their planning for the new-year Covid-19 recovery following the curtailment of numerous sports clubs and ­fixtures.

Rugby union requires immediate action to reduce the increasing number of concussions suffered each season at the elite level according to a leading neurologist.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have seized the initiative in the fiercely-competitive race to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward could fund as much as £30m in January by clearing out the club's deadwood.

Barcelona are desperate to shift Philippe Coutinho off their books as soon as possible to avoid paying Liverpool further millions in transfer money.

Arsenal's players will be forced to take a reported 25 per cent pay cut if they make an unexpected drop into the Championship.

THE TIMES

Jose Mourinho will receive a warmer welcome than he imagined away to Stoke City on Wednesday after his opponents upgraded the away changing facilities that had been labelled a "pigsty".

THE SUN

Top jockey Robbie Power is set to miss his King George ride on Lostintranslation.