Southampton striker Danny Ings wants to play in Champions League - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England international Danny Ings wants to return to a Champions League club this summer and is holding off on a new deal at Southampton to make sure he has the best possible chance, should the opportunity present itself.

Arsene Wenger has said "genius" Mesut Ozil will thrive in a "warm environment" once he completes his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.

National League clubs will discuss ending their season during crisis talks on Wednesday over Government funding now coming in the form of loans instead of grants.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Lukas Podolski has hit out at his old club Arsenal and said their treatment of Mesut Ozil has been "absolutely not OK".

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are open to loaning Facundo Pellistri to ensure he gets regular playing time at senior level.

Manchester United are yet to decide on whether to trigger the one-year extension in Juan Mata's contract.

Pep Guardiola marked the fourth anniversary of Gabriel Jesus ' arrival at Manchester City by saying the Brazil star "knows" what he has to do to improve.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed he hasn't spoken to Everton winger Yannick Bolasie for a month as rumours still circulate over his future.

THE SUN

Premier League chiefs hope to end the uncertainty over Covid-19 postponement rules by getting two new protocols agreed by clubs on Wednesday.

Tottenham are pushing ahead to make a summer move for Southampton star striker Danny Ings, according to reports.

Image: Is Danny Ings on his way out of Southampton?

Diego Simeone is set to commit his future to Atletico Madrid until 2024, according to reports.

Cardiff winger Josh Murphy is at the centre of a three-way transfer battle from Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

DAILY MAIL

Queens Park Rangers have launched an audacious attempt to have their Financial Fair Play penalty reduced by writing a heartfelt letter to other Championship sides, claiming the £42m punishment dished out in 2018 is too harsh.

Derby County's hierarchy are making contingency plans for the collapse of the proposed takeover by the Derventio Holdings Group.

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that he has serious reservations about the project of creating a European Super League and would 'decline' the club's invitation to join one.

Amad Diallo could break into Manchester United's first-team squad as early as next month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has hinted this could be Sergio Aguero's final season at Manchester City as he looks to a future without the Argentinean star.

Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil's hunger to play football again must be "enormous" for him to force through a transfer to Fenerbahce this month.

Manchester United are reportedly serious about signing Argentina international Facundo Medina from RC Lens this winter.

THE TIMES

UEFA chiefs are pushing ahead with plans to hold the climax of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium after being reassured by the scale of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Image: Could this be Sergio Aguero's final season at Manchester City?

The Premier League will reiterate the need to follow the ban on hugging during goal celebrations when the clubs meet on Wednesday for their next shareholders' meeting.

Referees in the Premier League and FA Cup will be told to report any managers they suspect of misusing new concussion substitute rules.

Wayne Rooney says he will stay on as the manager of Derby County, even if the planned takeover of the club does not happen.

DAILY STAR

West Ham have been told it will cost them at least £35m to prise Youssef En-Nesyri out of Sevilla this month.

DAILY RECORD

Steve Clarke's dream of leading Scotland out in the Euros at Hampden has received a huge boost - despite reports UEFA are preparing to scrap plans to roll the tournament out across the Continent.

Anxious health chiefs ordered a total of 16 of Celtic's players to miss two crucial top-flight matches after studying a series of bus trips during the club's controversial trip to Dubai.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kilmarnock will ask for a £1m government loan to help them survive the season.