Antonio Rudiger racism claims could see Chelsea fans banned - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Antonio Rudiger is the latest high-profile Premier League star to reveal he has suffered 'immense' racist abuse on social media, prompting Chelsea to launch an investigation, which could result in police action and see some of their own fans banned from the club.

Liverpool will play their Champions League match against RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena in Budapest or at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fire emergency services were called out to a situation at the team hotel of Manchester United, ahead of the side's Premier League fixture against Everton.

Ahmed Musa is drawing attention from other Premier League sides as he is yet to sign terms with West Brom.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

David Moyes wants West Ham scouts to track Blackburn hotshot Adam Armstrong ahead of a summer bid.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reacted with fury that social media companies refuse to believe a monkey emoji sent to black players is racist.

Lionel Messi looks 'increasingly likely' to leave Barcelona this summer, admits Nou Camp legend Rivaldo.

Paul Scholes is being probed by cops after appearing to flout lockdown rules again by going hiking with four pals.

Tanguy Ndombele has revealed Jose Mourinho created a 'war in my head' but has managed him well.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City are in danger of falling behind in the race to sign Lionel Messi following reports Paris Saint-Germain have already made an eye-watering contract offer to the star.

Liverpool exploited a Celtic contract clanger to steal Ben Davies from the Scottish champions.