Chelsea want David Alaba to lower wage demands before partnering him with Thiago Silva - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thiago Silva is hoping to extend his Chelsea contract past this season, but any move by the club to partner him with Real Madrid target David Alaba will rest on the Bayern Munich defender lowering his eye-watering wage demands.

The Government is making plans for children's sport to follow schools in being a national priority when lockdown measures are eased.

DAILY MAIL

Brendan Rodgers has called on Government ministers to protect the football community from abuse on social media after referee Mike Dean received death threats.

Alisson spoke to Jurgen Klopp following his two howlers in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat by title rivals Manchester City on Sunday and apologised.

Former referee Keith Hackett has slammed 'hapless double act' Mike Dean and Lee Mason for making yet another high-profile error in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Manchester United have posted the highest transfer deficits in Europe over the last 10 transfer windows, new data shows.

PFA chairman Ben Purkiss has applied to become the union's new chief executive in a dramatic twist in the battle to succeed Gordon Taylor.

Chelsea may have to travel to Poland or Romania for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

Gambling firms are proposing industry-wide bans on high-risk clients amid growing fears of tough Government restrictions on lucrative football sponsorship deals.

THE SUN

David Beckham's Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs in the summer.

Sergio Ramos was reportedly furious with the suggestion that Real Madrid would bid £130million for Kylian Mbappe.

DAILY STAR

Davinson Sanchez claims Tottenham are not a one-man team - but admits their other big stars need to follow Harry Kane's lead.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek has leapt to the defence of Mike Dean after the referee and his family were targeted with abusive threats online.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly made the 21-year-old their top target.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new left-back in the summer, with Kieran Tierney the only natural left-footed option at the club.