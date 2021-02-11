Papers: Liverpool keen on Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are interested in the signing of Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach but there are also a number of teams linked with the midfielder.

Liverpool scouts are reportedly tracking Leeds star Raphinha closely and if Bruno Fernandes' comments on the player are anything to go by, he could fit right in at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs face being blocked from appointing top foreign managers under strict new rules that threaten to change the face of English football.

Image: Liverpool scouts are reportedly tracking Leeds star Raphinha

Wolves plan to contact the Premier League to propose relaxing their strictest coronavirus protocols as clubs struggle to operate smoothly within the constraints.

Real Sociedad's director of football Roberto Olabe has hit out at UEFA after they moved the first leg of their Europa League clash with Manchester United to Turin - with the return leg still being played at Old Trafford.

Philippe Coutinho may not play again for Barcelona this season as the club looks to avoid another €5m appearance-related payment to Liverpool.

Everton and Celtic are among the clubs keeping tabs on Aston Villa youngster Tyreik Wright.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been dealt another crushing injury blow and is said to have only a 'faint hope' of facing his former club Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

THE SUN

Kevin De Bruyne is 'annoyed' over Manchester City's offer of a new contract, according to reports.

Manchester City are set to pip Premier League rivals Liverpool to the signing of £15m Fluminese wonderkid Kayky.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could swoop for Paris Saint-Germain's midfield starlet Kays Ruiz-Atil this summer.

Image: Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly annoyed at Manchester City's offer of a new contract

Arsenal target Manor Solomon of Shakhtar Donetsk is in talks with teams from England.

Liverpool's message to Bayern Munich is: Mo Salah is not for sale.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has stormed into contention for the Bournemouth job.

Porto and Braga players were forced to push an ambulance off the pitch in incredible scenes after it broke down while attending to a horror injury.

THE TIMES

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has been fined £42,000 in Italy over accusations that he used false documents to get into the country six years ago.

A group of Premier League clubs is drawing up plans to fight UEFA's proposed Champions League reforms that would give a "safety net" to the top teams who fail to qualify via domestic competition.

FIFA's medical chief is to join the Football Association's expert panel looking at concussion and neurodegenerative disorders.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League stars fear Instagram's new plans to combat online hate do not go far enough.

Image: Thomas Tuchel has promised Kepa Arrizabalaga a fresh start at Chelsea

Udinese concede Rodrigo De Paul is likely to leave this summer, after the attacking midfielder was linked with Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Edinson Cavani has been suspended for Uruguay's upcoming games against Argentina and Bolivia as a result of his horror tackle on Richarlison last November.

John Terry has boldly predicted Mason Mount will go on to captain both Chelsea and England in the future.

DAILY STAR

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are reportedly on Borussia Dortmund's eight-man sell list.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football chiefs were locked in talks with the Government on Wednesday amid fears Scotland's new covid quarantine rules could crush Hampden's hopes of hosting Euro 2020.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen to bring in Kilmarnock stopper Stuart Findlay for next season's expected top-flight return.