Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has trial in Greece delayed - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Harry Maguire is unlikely to be summoned to court for his appeal hearing in Greece this year amid a backlog in the country's judicial system because of the coronavirus pandemic.

THE SUN

Dean Henderson expects to be Manchester United No1 next season - with David de Gea facing an uncertain future at the club.

Arsenal lost almost £48m in the last financial year - in a downturn blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA has confirmed it wants 'robo linesmen' to call offsides at next year's World Cup finals.

Toni Kroos has slammed fans who branded him a 'Nazi' for criticising Mesut Ozil's racism claims.

Marek Hamsik will join IFK Goteborg on Monday, following former boss Rafael Benitez out the door at Dalian Pro.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool and Manchester United, the architects of Project Big Picture, have been kept off the working group charged with delivering the Premier League's strategic review into the competition's structure and governance.

FIFA have approved the introduction of a new VAR-Lite system which could allow the game-changing technology to be introduced in the English Football League.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have joined the growing band of Premier League bosses unwilling to let players join their national teams for matches in 'red list' countries later this month.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar has revealed his plans to return to Chelsea to 'finish' off his career.

Arsenal were close to sealing moves for Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Christian Pulisic before the trio made their names in Germany, claims former Gunners scout Steve Morrow.

Loris Karius is keen to see out the final year of his Liverpool contract away from Anfield, with the goalkeeper hopeful of staying at Union Berlin for another season.

THE TIMES

Manchester United will have to pay Sporting Lisbon another £4.2m if Bruno Fernandes wins the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year award.

UEFA's president Aleksander Ceferin is hoping to avoid a divisive vote between rival British-Irish and Spanish-Portuguese bids for the 2030 World Cup and find an agreement that would mean only one European bid going forward.

The first race of the 2021 Formula One season will only permit fans who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, in a first for a major sporting event.

Paolo Odogwu and Ollie Lawrence have been held back from playing for their clubs this weekend by the England management, a decision that suggests they may be in Eddie Jones's thoughts to play against France in the Six Nations next Saturday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to join Liverpool in stopping their players meeting up with their international teams this month if they have to quarantine on their return in a move that could prompt a snowball effect among Premier League clubs.

The prospect of the British and Irish Lions proceeding with their tour of South Africa as scheduled this summer remains a live option after the board requested more information and time before making a final call.

DAILY STAR

Marcus Rashford will wait until after Euro 2020 this summer before considering undergoing surgery on an ongoing shoulder injury.

DAILY RECORD

John Kennedy insists Celtic won't be letting Odsonne Edouard leave on the cheap and roundly dismissed talk of former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers bagging the frontman for Leicester City for a cut-priced £15m.

Ally McCoist insists Holyrood will move heaven and earth to stage the Euros at Hampden - because it would be too important politically for the plug to be pulled by UEFA.

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been chosen in a list of 22 Romanian players who are on notice for an impending call-up to the international side.